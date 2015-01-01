पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:191 सैंपल की जांच में 18 संक्रमित मिले, इनमें विजयपुर के 12 लोग

श्योपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विजयपुर में तेजी से बढ़े कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले, तीन दिन में 44 संक्रमित मिले

शनिवार को जिले में 18 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले। जिन्हें अस्पताल में आईसोलेट कर दिया गया है। इनमें एक बार फिर से विजयपुर में 12 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए है। डीआरडीई, जीआरएमसी व जिला अस्पताल से आई 191 रिपोर्ट में यह संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। इसके चलते अब जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 1312 पर पहुंच गई है।

शनिवार को जिला अस्पताल में कुल 47 लोगों की कोरोना जांच की गई। इसमें बर्धाबुजुर्ग गांव निवासी गुड़िया (21), इच्छापुरा निवासी गिर्मंता प्रजापति (23), शहर के गणेश बाजार निवासी महेशचंद्र गर्ग (53) व राजस्थान के सवाई-माधौपुर जिला के बोदल गांव निवासी रेखा (26) को कोरोना संक्रमित पाया गया हैं। इसके अलावा डीआरडीई से आई 40 कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट में 15 वर्षीय बालिका शिल्पा व जीआरएससी से आई 54 कोरोना जांचों में नयागांव लाखा निवासी लादा बंजारा कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए।

जबकि विजयपुर अस्पताल में हुई 50 जांचों में एक साथ 12 कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। जिन्हें आईसोलेट कर दिया गया है। बता दें कि विजयपुर में लगातार तीन दिनों से संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ गई है, इन तीन दिनों के भीतर यहां 44 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए है।

अब कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या जिले में बढ़कर 1312 पर पहुंच गई है और एक्टिव केस 95 हो गए है। यहां आईसोलेट हुए तीन संक्रमित स्वस्थ्य होकर घर लौट गए।

