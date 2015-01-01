पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शादी पर बंधन:शादी में 100 से ज्यादा लाेग बुलाने विजयपुर में 25 आवेदन, एसडीएम बोले- नहीं देंगे स्वीकृति

श्योपुर4 घंटे पहले
कलेक्टोरेट पर बनाए गए जनसुनवाई काउंटर पर भी मंगलवार को लोग वैवाहिक कार्यक्रमों से जुड़ी जानकारी लेते नजर आए। चूंकि सहालग के इस सीजन में सबसे ज्यादा शादियां हैं क्योंकि पिछले सहालग सीजन में लॉकडाउन के चलते कई शादियां टल गई थीं।
  • सिर्फ 100 लोगों को बुलाने की अनुमति, ज्यादा बुलाने पर एसडीएम की अनुमति जरूरी
  • प्रशासन का दावा- शादी समारोह में भीड़ हुई तो करेंगे कार्रवाई

देवउठनी ग्यारस बुधवार को है। इसके साथ ही शादी का सीजन शुरू हो जाएगा जो कि जनवरी तक रहेगा। इस दौरान कोविड-19 की रोकथाम के लिए जारी नई गाइडलाइन ने शादी समारोह पर मानो ग्रहण लगा दिया हो क्योंकि अब 100 लोगों से ज्यादा बुलाने के लिए एसडीएम की अनुमति जरूरी है।

इसके लिए विजयपुर एसडीएम दफ्तर में 25 लोगों ने मंगलवार को आवेदन किए। हालांकि श्योपुर में अब तक किसी ने अनुमति नहीं मांगी है। कोरोना की रोकथाम को लेकर जिले में जारी नई गाइडलाइन में साफ है कि अगर शादी में 100 लोग (50 वर पक्ष से 50 वधू पक्ष से) से ज्यादा को बुलाना है तो एसडीएम की अनुमति की जरूरत होगी। अनुमति भी समारोह को बुलाए गए लोगों के हिसाब से डबल स्पेस रखने, सेनेटाइजर व मास्क की व्यवस्था के साथ दी जा रही है। गाइडलाइन जारी होने के दूसरे दिन यानी मंगलवार को विजयपुर एसडीएम दफ्तर में 25 लोगों ने आवेदन किए लेकिन विजयपुर एसडीएम ने अब तक एक भी आवेदन पर स्वीकृति नहीं दी है।

श्योपुर में शादी की अनुमति के लिए एक भी आवेदन नहीं, लोग दफ्तरों में सिर्फ पूछताछ करते रहे

जुर्माने की कार्रवाई होगी
विजयपुर एसडीएम का कहना है कि चूंकि विजयपुर क्षेत्र सहित आसपास के गांवों में संक्रमण के मरीज लगातार सामने आ रहे है तो ऐसे में अनुमति देंगे भी नही। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर किसी शादी समारोह में भीड़ नजर आई तो उस पर जरूर कार्रवाई करेंगे और कस्बे में भी सोशल डिस्टेंस व मास्क का पालन कराने के लिए जुर्माने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

इसलिए अनुमति नहीं दे रहे
श्योपुर अनुभाग में लोगों ने शादी समारोह की अनुमति के लिए आवेदन नहीं दिया है। दरअसल, लोगों को लगता है कि इससे वे प्रशासन की निगाह में आ जाएंगे और समारोह में कोई भी परेशानी हो सकती है। इसलिए वे अनुमति लेने से बच रहे हैं। हालांकि लोग फोन कर अनुमति से संबंधित जानकारी एसडीएम व तहसील दफ्तर से ले रहे हैं। ऐसे में अगले कुछ दिनों में इस संबंध में आवेदन दफ्तरों में पहुंच सकते हैं।

गार्डन संचालकों को निर्देश- भीड़ हुई तो होगी कार्रवाई
दिसंबर माह में शहर के सभी मैरिज गार्डन शादी समारोह के लिए बुक हैं। वहीं एसडीएम रूपेश उपाध्याय ने अनुभाग के सभी मैरिज गार्डन संचालकों की बैठक लेकर स्पष्ट निर्देश दिए हैं कि किसी भी समारोह में 100 लोगों से ज्यादा नहीं होंगे और इसकी जिम्मेदारी भी मैरिज गार्डन संचालकों की ही रहेगी। इसके अलावा मैरिज गार्डन को सेनेटाइज कराने से लेकर मास्क की देखभाल भी उन्हें ही करनी होगी। अगर इसमें कोई कोताही मिली तो संबंधित मैरिज गार्डन संचालक पर भी कार्रवाई की जा सकेगी।

राजस्थान में धारा 144 से अब बारात लाने में परेशानी
राजस्थान के सभी जिलों में धारा 144 लागू है। कोविड के मरीजों के देखते हुए श्योपुर के पड़ोसी जिले राजस्थान के कोटा में भी धारा 144 लागू है। चूंकि श्योपुर के लोगों की ज्यादातर रिश्तेदारियां राजस्थान के कोटा, बारां, बूंदी, सवाई-माधौपुर जिलों में हैं, ऐसे में अब उनके लिए इन जिलों में बारात ले जाने में परेशानी खड़ी हो गई है। कई बारातों में अब बाराती घटाए जा रहे है ताकि कोई दिक्कत न आए।

आवेदन आए लेकिन अनुमति नहीं देंगे
शादी समारोह को लेकर गाइडलाइन अभी हमें नहीं मिली है। स्थानीय स्तर पर 100 से ज्यादा लोग बुलाने के लिए 20-25 आवेदन आए हैं लेकिन हम इसकी अनुमति नहीं देंगे क्योंकि क्षेत्र में लगातार कोरोना संक्रमित मिल रहे हैं। अगर किसी शादी समारोह में भीड़ मिली तो कार्रवाई करेंगे।
विनोद सिंह, एसडीएम, विजयपुर

शादी समारोह के लिए नहीं आया एक भी आवेदन
शादी समारोह को लेकर अब तक कोई आवेदन नहीं आया है। यदि किसी शादी समारोह या अन्य कार्यक्रम में भीड़ मिली तो कार्रवाई के निर्देश शासन स्तर से मिले हैं। शहर में सोशल डिस्टेंस और मास्क के पालन के लिए टीम गठित कर दी हैं जो जुर्माना करेंगी।
रूपेश उपाध्याय, एसडीएम, श्योपुर

