कुपोषण के नाम पर गड़बड़ी:कराहल के 1621 अतिकुपोषितों को सत्तू खिलाने पर 30 लाख खर्च, विजयपुर में 737 पर ही 45 लाख खर्च बताया

श्योपुर2 घंटे पहले
कराहल बच्चों का माप लेते सीडीपीओ मित्तल।
  • काेरोना काल में आंगनबाड़ी बंद रहीं, सिर्फ सत्तू और दवाइयां देकर कुपोषण घटना बता रहे अफसर

(जावेद आलम) कोरोना काल के चलते 8 महीने से आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र बंद हैं। ऐसे में कुपोषितों व अतिकुपोषितों को डाइट देने के लिए उन्हें सत्तू व दवाएं बांटी गईं लेकिन अफसरों ने इसमें भी गड़बड़ी कर दी। विजयपुर क्षेत्र में मात्र 737 बच्चे अतिकुपोषित थे, बावजूद इसके 45 लाख रुपए का खर्च कर सत्तू बांटने पर दिखा दिया गया। कराहल परियोजना में 1621 अतिकुपोषित होने के बाद भी 30 लाख का सत्तू ही बांटा गया। इससे साफ है कि अफसरों ने कोरोना काल में कुपोषितों के नाम पर गड़बड़ी करने में कमी नहीं छोड़ी।
कोराना महामारी से पहले यानी मार्च के पूर्व जिले की सभी परियोजनाओं में कुल 18256 कुपोषित और 4648 अतिकुपोषित थे।

मार्च में कोरोना के चलते आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों को बंद कर दिया गया। ऐसे में सरकार ने कुपोषितों व अति कुपोषितों को पर्याप्त डाइट देने के लिए दवाएं भेजीं और सत्तू बांटने के लिए बजट जारी किया। इसमें श्योपुर ने मार्च, अप्रैल व मई यानी लॉकडाउन के तीन माह में 99 लाख रुपए का खर्च सत्तू बांटने पर बता दिया। हैरत की बात यह है कि विजयपुर की दोनों परियोजनाओं में 4394 कुपोषित व 737 अति कुपोषितों को सुपोषित करने में 45 लाख रुपए खर्च कर दिए जबकि कुपोषण के गढ़ कराहल परियोजना में 4619 कुपोषित व 1621 अतिकुपोषित होने के बाद भी 30 लाख रुपए का सत्तू बांटा गया। अब सवाल यह है कि विजयपुर की दोनों परियोजनाओं के कुपोषित व अतिकुपोषित बच्चों की संख्या कराहल की तुलना में 30 फीसदी कम है, बावजूद इसके यहां 45 लाख रुपए कैसे खर्च कर दिए गए। जिस पर अब अफसर कोई जवाब देने तैयार नहीं है।

विभाग ने सभी परियोजना में कोरोना काल में घटा दी कुपोषितों व अतिकुपोषितों की संख्या

पोर्टल पर नहीं, अब कागजों पर अपडेट आंकड़ा
कुपोषण को लेकर चल रही वेबसाइट फिलहाल बंद है क्योंकि कोरोना काल में अब तक आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र खोलने के निर्देश विभाग को नहीं मिले हैं। ऐसे में कुपोषित व अतिकुपोषितों का आंकड़ा पोर्टल पर अपडेट नहीं हो रहा है। विभागीय अफसर वजन कराकर इसे कागजों पर ही लिख रहे हैं जो कि लगातार कुपोषण के ग्राफ घटाना बता रहे हैं।

अब फिर से बच्चों का वजन लेना शुरू हुआ
अक्टूबर माह के आंकड़े अभी तक कागजों पर नहीं आए। यहां एक बार फिर से बच्चों का वजन लेना विभाग ने शुरू कर दिया है ताकि उन्हें डाइट के नाम पर सत्तू व दवाएं बांटी जा सकें। पहले की तुलना में अब सत्तू का बजट घटा दिया गया है क्योंकि विभाग दोबारा से लाखों रुपए के बिल ही शासन को नहीं भेज रहा है। ऐसे में अब सत्तू पूरे जिले में महज 30 लाख रुपए का ही बांटा जा रहा है।

आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र बंद, फिर भी लॉकडाउन में 18256 में से 3446 कुपोषित और 4648 में से 2543 अतिकुपोषित कम हुए
लॉकडाउन से पहले तक कुपोषितों की संख्या जिले की सभी पांच परियोजनाओं में 18256 और अतिकुपोषितों की संख्या 4648 थी लेकिन आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र बंद होने के बाद भी यह संख्या अचानक से घट गई। इसमें 18256 कुपोषितों में से 3446 बच्चों को और 4648 अतिकुपोषितों में से 2543 बच्चों को सुपोषित बता दिया गया है, यानी यहां लॉकडाउन कारगर साबित हुआ, जिसने यह बता दिया कि अब कुपोषण को रोकने के लिए आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों की जरूरत ही नहीं है।

सत्तू और दवाएं देने से बढ़ गया वजन
मार्च में इस बार बच्चे बाहर नहीं गए, क्योंकि कोरोना के चलते लॉकडाउन लग गया था। ऐसे में उन्हें सत्तू व दवाएं दी गईं जिससे उनका वजन बढ़ गया है। बिल भुगतान में कहीं भी कोई गड़बड़ी विभागीय तौर पर नहीं की गई है।
ओपी पांडे, डीपीओ, महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग श्योपुर

