अनदेखी:सौंदर्यीकरण के लिए बनाए 5 फीट चौड़े फुटपाथ, सामान रखकर दुकानदारों ने कर लिया कब्जा

श्योपुर3 घंटे पहले
श्योपुर शहर के पाली रोड पर दुकानदारों ने सड़क पर सजा लिया सामान, जिससे वाहनों को निकलने में परेशानी।
  • सड़कों पर अस्थायी अतिक्रमण से राहगीरों की बढ़ रहीं मुश्किलें, कार्रवाई नहीं

त्योहार के सीजन पर बाजार भले ही गुलजार हो लेकिन शहर के अंदर सड़कों पर हो रहे अस्थायी अतिक्रमण से राहगीरों की मुश्कि लें बढ़ रहीं हैं। मुख्य बाजार में सड़कों पर सामान सजाकर दुकानदार अतिक्रमण कर रहे हैं। जबकि नगर पालिका ने शहर की सड़कों के किनारे पर 5-5 फीट चौड़े फुटपाथ बनाए ताकि, पैदल राहगीरों को बाजार आने-जाने में सहूलियत हो सके। लेकिन इन फुटपाथों पर दुकानदारों ने कब्जा कर लिया। दुकानदार अपनी दुकान का सामान फुटपाथ पर सजा रहे है जबकि, पैदल राहगीरों को मजबूरन यहा की सड़क पर चलना पड़ रहा है। इसको लेकर न तो नपा सजग है और नहीं यातायात पुलिस कार्रवाई को तैयार है।

गौरतलब है कि, साल 2012 में नगर पालिका परिषद ने पाली रोड, शिवपुरी रोड पर फुटपाथ का निर्माण लगभग 80 लाख रुपए की लागत से कराया था। वहीं पानी निकासी के लिए एक करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा की राशि सड़कों के फुटपाथ के पास नाला निर्माण में खर्च कर की थी। फुटपाथ बनाने को लेकर नपा के दो उद्देश्य थे, जिसमें एक शहर का सौंदर्यीकरण और दूसरा लोगों को चलने के लिए जगह देना। लेकिन दोनों ही उद्देश्य करोड़ों रुपए खर्च होने के बाद भी किसी काम के साबित न हुए। सड़क किनारे बने फुटपाथों पर लोगों ने अतिक्रमण कर लिया। ऐसे में आम लोग परेशान हैं।

फुटपाथ व नाले पर अवैध तरीके से रख लीं गुमठियां
कुछ लोगों ने नाले व फुटपाथ पर अवैध तरीके से गुमठियां रख ली तो दुकानदारों ने अपनी दुकानों के सामने फुटपाथ पर सामान रख दिया। जिससे न तो विकास दिखाई दे रहा है और नहीं पैदल चलने वालों के लिए फुटपाथ नजर आ रहा है। ऐसे में मजबूरन लोगों को सड़कों पर ही चलना पड़ रहा है। खास बात तो यह है कि फुटपाथ पर हो रहे इस अतिक्रमण की जानकारी नपा को भी है और यातायात पुलिस को भी। लेकिन न तो नपा अतिक्रमण हटाने आगे आ रही है और नहीं यातायात पुलिस। जिससे यह अतिक्रमण अस्थाई से अब स्थाई होता जा रहा है।

गणेश बाजार व चूड़ी मार्केट में पैदल चलने को जगह नहीं
शहर के गणेश बाजार व चूड़ी मार्केट में पैदल चलने को भी जगह नहीं है। कहने को गणेश बाजार की सड़क लगभग 40 फीट चौड़ी है, लेकिन दुकानदारों के थड़े और बाइक इतनी खड़ी कर दी जाती है कि लोग यहां से पैदल भी नहीं गुजर सकते। जबकि चूड़ी मार्केट का 10 फीट का रास्ता कब्जे के बाद सिकुड़ कर महज एक फीट का रह जाता है। जिसमें महिलाओं को सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी होती है। जयस्तंभ भी अतिक्रमण से अछूता नहीं है। जयस्तंभ से लेकर श्रीराम धर्मशाला तक फुटपाथी दुकानें और ठेलों के अलावा सैकड़ों वाहनों की अवैध पार्किंग हो रही है।

दुकानदारों ने 12 फीट तक सामान रखकर घेरी सड़क
शहर के सबसे व्यस्त पाली रोड़ पर दुकानों के 12 फीट आगे तक सडक़ पर बिक्री के लिए सामान सजाकर रख दिया। सडक़ की चौड़ाई का बेजा फायदा दुकानदार उठा रहे हैं। इस मार्ग पर बीते दिनों प्रशासन और नगर पालिका ने अतिक्रमण अभियान चलाकर फुटपाथ खाली कराया था, बावजूद इसके दुकानदारों ने फिर से सामान सजा लिया है। व्यापारियों ने अपनी दुकान से करीब 6 फीट आगे तिरपाल व तख्त लगाकर काउंटर बना रखे हैं, जबकि दुकान के आगे लगभग 12 फीट तक बिक्री के लिए सामान सडक़ पर फैला है। जिससे लोग परेशान होते हैं।

पाली रोड पर नाले के ऊपर पर ही कर लिया कब्जा
पाली रोड पर ब्लॉक कॉलोनी से लेकर चंबल कॉलोनी तक दोनों ओर नाला नगर पालिका द्वारा बनाया गया है। इस नाले पर अवैध दुकानदारों ने दुकानें लगा ली है। नाले पर दुकानें लगाकर बैठे दुकानदार नाले पर कब्जा करने के साथ फुटपाथ भी घेरे हुए है। जिसमें बाइक व कार सुधारने का काम किया जा रहा है। जबकि पैदल राहगीरों को फुटपाथ की बजाय सड़कों पर चलना पड़ रहा है। इसके अलावा क्षेत्र के शिवपुरी रोड पर भी यही हाल है, जहां बाइक रिपेयर से लेकर मुर्गे की दुकानें और रेंस्टोरेंट के आगे फुटपाथों पर वाहन पार्क कराए जा रहे है, जो कि लोगों के लिए मुसीबत का सबब बने हुए हैं।

ट्रैफिक के प्रति लोगों को किया जा रहा जागरूक
दीपावली के लिए शहर में यातायात व्यवस्थित करने के लिए मंगलवार को ट्रैफिक प्रभारी ने व्यस्त बाजारों का भ्रमण किया। ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने संभावित जाम वाले स्थानों पर खड़े ठेले रास्ते से हटाए। शहर के गुलम्बर से लेकर मेन बाजार तक ठेले व सड़क पर खड़े वाहनों को हटवाया। फुटपाथ पर समान बेचने वाले छोटे दुकानदारों को धंधे के लिहाज से राहत देते हुए अब दिवाली के बाद होकर जोन में शिफ्ट किया जाएगा।
अखिलेश शर्मा, टीआई, यातायात पुलिस, श्योपुर

