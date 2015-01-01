पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:सात साल बाद दिसंबर सबसे सर्द, सीजन में पहली बार दिन का पारा 230 तो रात में 80 रहा

श्योपुर3 घंटे पहले
श्योपुर के गोरस- पिपरानी रोड पर रविवार सुबह 8 बजे छाया कोहरा।
  • सुबह धूप खिलने के बाद दोपहर में छाए बादल, 15 किमी की रफ्तार से चली सर्द हवाओं ने गिराया तापमान
  • साल 2013 के बाद अब दिसंबर माह में दिन का पारा 23 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया

दिसंबर माह 7 साल बाद सबसे सर्द है। दिसंबर के मध्य में ही अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री तक चला गया है। वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान भी 8 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया है। 7 साल का रिकॉर्ड टूटने के साथ ही यहां मंगलवार को सीजन का भी सबसे कम दिन-रात का तापमान मापा गया है। इसमें दिनभर 15 किमी की रफ्तार से न सिर्फ हवाएं चली बल्कि, आसमान में बादल छाने के साथ धुंध भी छाई रही।

मंगलवार की सुबह तो धूप के साथ हुई थी, लेकिन कुछ देर बाद ही आसमान में बादल छा गए और फिर 15 किमी की रफ्तार से हवाएं चलने लगी। इस बीच आद्रता 84 मापी गई। जिसके चलते सर्द हवाओं के कारण न सिर्फ सर्दी बढ़ी बल्कि गलन भी पैदा हो गई। दिनभर ही यहां आसमान में बादल छाए रहने के साथ धुंध भी छाई रही। मंगलवार को सीजन का सबसे कम अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री तो न्यूनतम तापमान 8 डिग्री मापा गया है।

खास बात यह है कि दिसंबर माह में पहली बार इतना कम तापमान पूरे सीजन में रहा, वही बीते सात साल के रिकॉर्ड की बात करें तो भी यह सबसे सर्द दिन साबित हुआ।

2013 में 22.60 था पारा

साल 2013 में ही अधिकतम तापमान 22.6 डिग्री के करीब रहा था, जबकि इसके बाद कभी भी तापमान 24 डिग्री से नीचे दिसंबर में नहीं गया। तापमान में यह गिरावट उत्तरी-पूर्वी हवाओं के कारण रही, जिसमें नमी के साथ गलन भी बढ़ गई।

सिर्फ 2 घंटे खिली धूप, हवा चलने के साथ छाए रहे बादल

मंगलवार की सुबह करीब दो घंटे तक तेज सर्द हवाओं के बीच धूप खिली रही। लेकिन इसका कोई फर्क नही पड़ा। यहां कुछ देर बाद ही आसमान में बादल छा गए। जिससे मौसम और ज्यादा सर्द हो गया। सर्द होने के साथ ही यहां गलन बढ़ गई और लोगों को कंपकपाने पर मजबूर होना पड़ा। सर्दी के बढ़ने के साथ ही अब लोग पूरी तरह से गर्म कपड़े पहनकर ही बाहर निकल रहे है। इसके अलावा काम के चलते ही बाहर आ रहे है। ऐसे में बाजारों में भी लोगों की भीड़ अब कम हो गई है।

आगे क्या अब जोर पकड़ेगी सर्दी, रात में पारा 5 डिग्री की नीचे जाने का अनुमान

सर्दी यहां अब कम नही होगी बल्कि तेजी से बढ़ेगी। क्योंकि यहां पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में बर्फबारी के बाद अब उत्तरी-पूर्वी हवा सक्रिय है। इसके अलावा राजस्थान में उठे चक्रवात का भी असर श्योपुर पर पड़ रहा है। इसके चलते यहां तेज सर्दी पड़ रही है जो कि गलन भी दे रही है। मौसम आगामी दिनों में भी ऐसा ही रहेगा और यहां सर्दी और तेजी से बढ़ेगी। जिसमें अधिकतम तापमान 20 डिग्री तो न्यूनतम तापमान 5 डिग्री तक जाने की संभावना है। इसके अलावा मावठ के साथ बारिश की पूरी संभावना एक बार फिर से बन रही है।

तापमान गिरा तो रहेगी पाला पड़ने की आशंका

तापमान में अगर और गिरावट रही तो यहां पाला पड़ने की आशंका पैदा हो जाएगी। 5 डिग्री से नीचे पारा जाने के बाद पाला पड़ेगा। ऐसे में अन्य फसलों की तुलना में सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान सब्जी की फसलों को होगा। यहां जिले में मठेपुरा, मलपुरा, जानपुरा सहित बड़ौदा क्षेत्रों में किसान पत्तागोभी, फूल गोभी, टमाटर सहित अन्य सब्जियों की पैदावार करते है। जिसमें पाला पड़ने के चलते यह फसल झुलस जाएंगी और पूरी फसल खराब हो जाएगी। वहीं मौसम केंद्र श्योपुर के पर्यवेक्षक का कहना है कि तापमान में अभी और गिरावट आएगी, क्योंकि पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में बर्फबारी हो रही है।

