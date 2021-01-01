पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:कोरोनाकाल में ड्यूटी पूरी करने पर परिवार का विरोध झेलने वाली आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता नाजिरा को मिलेगा कोविड वुमन वारियर सम्मान

श्योपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग के 29वें स्थापना दिवस पर कल होगा दिल्ली में सम्मान

कोरोना काल में अपनी ड्यूटी पूरी करने के लिए परिवार का विरोध झेलना श्योपुर की आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता नाज़िरा खान के लिए अब उपलब्धि बन गई है। राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग नाज़िरा काे इस कार्य के लिए सम्मानित करने जा रहा है। राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग के 29वें स्थापना दिवस 31 जनवरी पर नई दिल्ली में केन्द्रीय महिला-बाल विकास मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी द्वारा नाजिरा खान को कोविड वुमन वारियर सम्मान से नवाजेंगी।

नाज़िरा खान श्योपुर जिले के हीरागांव की ऑगनवाडी कार्यकर्ता हैं। स्नातक, बीएसडब्ल्यू और पीजीडीसीए तक शिक्षित नाज़िरा ने कोरोना काल में ड्यूटी पूरी करने के लिए परिवार का विरोध झेला। लॉकडाउन की घोषणा के समय नाज़िरा स्वंय डेंगू का इलाज करा रही थी, लेकिन कोरोना संक्रमण के दौरान कई प्रवासी परिवारों को सरकार की गाईडलाइन के अनुसार क्वारेंटीन करवाकर उचित इलाज और सहायता पहुंचाई।

नाज़िरा बताती है कि करीब पांच हजार की आबादी वाले उनके गाँव में एक हजार से ज्यादा लोग रोजी-रोटी की तलाश में गांव से दूर काम करते थे। लॉकडाउन की घोषणा होते ही प्रवास पर गए सभी लोग गाँव वापस आने लगे। उन्होंने बताया कि महानगरों से गाँव लौट रहे ग्रामीणों से संक्रमण का खतरा ज्यादा था। वे जानती थी कि यदि बाहर से लौटे लोगों को क्वारेंटीन नहीं किया और उनकी समुचित चिकित्सीय जाँच नहीं कराई तो कोरोना संक्रमण पूरे गाँव में फैल सकता है। नाज़िरा ने ग्राम प्रधान और सरपंच की मदद से भाग-दौड़ कर बाहर से आये सभी लोगों को क्वारेंटीन कराना शुरू कर दिया।

उनका बाहर जाना, लोगों से मिलना ससुराल के बुजुर्गों को नागवारा लगा। उन्हें नौकरी से त्यागपत्र तक देने पर जोर दिया गया। नाज़िरा के पति ने उनका साथ दिया और परिवार के लोगों को समझाया संकट की इस घड़ी में गाँव के लोगों की मदद करने की इजाजत नाज़िरा को दिलाई।

लोगों को सुरक्षित रखने के फैसले और नाज़िरा की समझदारी से आज पूरा गाँव कोरोना से मुक्त है। नाज़िरा आज न केवल लोगों को कोरोना सुरक्षा के उपाय बता रही है बल्कि ऑगनवाड़ी से जुड़े सभी परिवारों को पोषण आहार टीएचआर और अन्य सेवाएँ सुचारू रूप से दे रही है।

