जागरूकता:एंटीबायोटिक से रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता हो रही कमजोर: सीएस

श्योपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एंटीबायोटिक दवाओं को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने गाइड लाइन जारी की है
  • सिविल सर्जन बोले- आमजन जल्द स्वस्थ होने के चक्कर में अपने आप को डाल रहे खतरे में

हायर (हैवी) एंटी बॉयोटिक दवाओं का सेवन लगातार बढ़ता रहा है। निजी क्लीनिकों पर इनका इस्तेमाल बढ़ने से इसका मानव शरीर पर असर विपरीत पड़ा है। यहां हेवी एंटी बॉयोटिक से जीवाणु लड़ना सीख गए हैं और इसका असर अब नहीं हो रहा है। ऐसे में इन्हें लोग अब इस्तेमाल न ही करें। यह बात सिविल सर्जन (सीएस) डॉ. आरबी गोयल ने मंगलवार को जिला अस्पताल में पत्रकार वार्ता के दौरान कही।

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. आरबी गोयल ने बताया कि निजी क्लीनिकों पर पहुंचकर लोग जल्द स्वस्थ होने के लिए हेवी एंटी बॉयोटिक का डोज ले रहे हैं। इसके अलावा इसमें डोज की मात्रा भी सही नहीं होती है। ऐसे में मानव शरीर ठीक तो हो जाता है, लेकिन हैवी एंटी बॉयोटिक से जीवाणु लड़ना सीख गए है। जिससे हमारी इम्युनिटी पॉवर (रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता) अब कमजोर पड़ने लगी है। हैवी डोज के कारण एक समय ऐसा आ जाएगा, जब एंटी बॉयोटिक दवा से भी बीमारी ठीक नहीं होगी जो कि सबसे ज्यादा घातक है। इसलिए बिना डॉक्टर की सलाह के कोई भी मरीज हैवी एंटी बॉयोटिक खासकर रेमेडेसिवर इंजेक्शन, टेम्यूफ्लू टेबलेट का इस्तेमाल न करें।

देश में यूएस से ज्यादा हो रहा दवाओं का इस्तेमाल
यूएस में भी लोग हेवी एंटी बॉयोटिक दवाओं का इस्तेमाल इतना नहीं कर रहे हैं जितना हमारे देश में हो रहा है। यहां देश में इसकी विक्री यूएस के मुकाबले में 14 फीसदी से ज्यादा बढ़ गई है जो कि सबसे खतरनाक बात है। यहां लोग सीधे ही हैवी डोज लेकर जल्द स्वस्थ होने के फेर में एंटी बॉडी डवलप करने के बजाए जीवाणुओं को मजबूत कर रहे हंै। जिसके परिणाम आने वाले समय में घातक साबित हो सकते है।

