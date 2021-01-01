पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वच्छता फर्जीवाड़ा:ओडीएफ++ के लिए आवेदन हकीकत: नपा की रिपोर्ट में ही हैं कच्चे शौचालय

श्योपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ओडीएफ प्लस के लिए भी पक्के शौचालयों की जरूरत, शहर में कई जगह हैं कच्चे शौचालय
  • शहर की स्वच्छता को लेकर कलेक्टर ने बुलाई जनप्रतिनिधियों की बैठक, जनप्रतिनिधियों से मांगे सुझाव
  • पूर्व विधायक ने कसा तंज तो पूर्व नपाध्यक्ष बोले- पहले भ्रष्टाचार की जांच करो

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में नंबर 1 आने के लिए नगर पालिका ने कवायद शुरू की है लेकिन इस कवायद में नपा के अफसर अपने ही दावे में उलझती नजर आ रही है। नपा ने शहर को ओडीएफ++ (खुले में शौच मुक्त होने के साथ पूरे शहर के शौचालयों के टैंकों की सफाई कर सभी टैंक युक्त होना) करने जा रही है। इसके लिए आवेदन भी ऑनलाइन किया जा चुका है। लेकिन नपा की रिपाेर्ट में ही कच्चे शौचालय सामने आए हैं।

स्वच्छता की दौड़ इस बार मार्च में होगी। इसे लेकर सफाई अभियान की शुरुआत नपा 1 फरवरी से करने जा रही है। जिसमें बारी-बारी से सभी 23 वार्डों की सफाई की जाएगी। स्वच्छता रैंकिंग में नंबर बढ़ाने के लिए नगर पालिका ने फर्जी तरीके से शहर को ओडीएफ++ करने ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर दिया है। लेकिन यह आवेदन तभी किया जा सकता है जब स्वच्छता नियमों के मुताबिक शहर में एक भी कच्चा शौचालय न हो और सभी शौचालय टैंक वाले होने के साथ उनकी समय-समय पर सफाई की गई हो।

शहर में ऐसा कुछ भी नहीं है, लोग अब भी खुले में न सिर्फ शौच जा रहे है बल्कि शहर में कच्चे शौचालयों की भी कमी नहीं है। यह बात खुद नगर पालिका की स्वच्छता प्लानिंग के दौरान सामने आई। जिसमें नपा सीएमओ मिनी अग्रवाल ने बताया कि शहर में कच्चे शौचालयों को लेकर नोटिस दिए जा रहे हैं। इसमें अब तक 8 लोगों को नोटिस भी जारी हो चुके हैं और खुले में शौच जाने वाले को समझाईश के साथ जागरूक किया जा रहा है। नपा अफसर की इसी रिपोर्ट ने फर्जी ओडीएफ प्लस और ऑनलाइन किए गए ओडीएफ++ की पोल खोल दी है।

फल और फुटकर विक्रेता पापूजी पार्क में स्थानांतरित, होंगे, उन्हें शहर की सड़कों से हटाएगा प्रशासन
शहर में पार्किंग जोन न होना भी बड़ी समस्या है। इसे लेकर बैठक में पूर्व कलेक्टर प्रतिभा पाल द्वारा प्रस्तावित पुराने अस्पताल में शॉपिंग कॉम्पलेक्स और बायपास रोड निर्माण के प्रोजेक्ट को आगे बढ़ाने की चर्चा की गई। जिसे कलेक्टर ने गंभीरता से नहीं लिया और बजट समस्या बताकर छोड़ दिया। इस शॉपिंग मॉल के साथ ही शहर के लिए अंडरग्राउंड पार्किंग भी प्रस्तावित है।

जिसका प्रस्ताव शासन को भेजा ही नहीं जा सका। इसके अलावा शहर में फल व फुटकर विक्रेताओं को सड़कों से हटाकर पापूजी पार्क में शिफ्ट करने पर सहमति बनी। जिसमें भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र जाट, महावीर सिंह सिसौदिया, पूर्व विधायक दुर्गालाल विजय सहित अन्य नेताओं ने भी सहमति जताते हुए शहर की सड़कों से इन्हें हटाने की मांग कलेक्टर से की।

हां ओडीएफ++ के लिए किया आवेदन...
^हां ओडीएफ++ के लिए आवेदन किया है, इसके अलावा हमने कच्चे शौचालय भी चिह्नित किए है। जब ओडीएफ++ घोषित होगा, तब तक यह सभी शौचालय बंद कर दिए जाएंगे। स्वच्छता की प्लानिंग के तहत पूरे शहर में सफाई का विशेष अभियान चलाया जाएगा। आमतौर पर शहर में रोजाना सफाई हो रही है।
मिनी अग्रवाल, सीएमओ, नपा श्योपुर

आवारा जानवरों को हटाओ, हो रहे हादसे, कलेक्टर का जवाब- यह नहींं हो सकता
नपा के स्वच्छता अभियान को लेकर शुक्रवार को बुलाई गई बैठक में जनप्रतनिधियों ने कहा कि शहर में आवारा मवेशियों से छुटकारा दिलाया जाए। इससे शहर में कई हादसे हो रहे हैं। इन जानवरों के मालिकों पर थानों में जुर्माने व केस दर्ज किए जाए। इस पर कलेक्टर ने कहा कि यह नहीं हो सकता, क्योंकि जानवर भी हम ही लोगों के है। इस पर पूर्व विधायक बृजराज सिंह चौहान ने कहा कि ऐसा कुछ नहीं है। मानसिकता हो तो सभी काम संभव है। जानवरों पर टैग लगे है, इनके मालिकों की सूची थानों में दे दी जाए और जिसका जानवर बाहर मिले उस पर कार्रवाई हो।
एक माह की बनाना प्लानिंग, क्योंकि इसके बाद नपा की बॉडी तय करेगी काम: चौहान
बैठक में जब नगर पालिका सीएमओ मिनी अग्रवाल शहर के विकास और निर्माण के साथ स्वच्छता के कामों की जानकारी दे रहीं थीं। इसी दौरान पूर्व विधायक बृजराज सिंह चौहान ने उन्हें टोकते हुए कहा कि एक ही माह की प्लानिंग बनाई जाए, पूरे साल की नहीं। क्योंकि एक महीने के बाद नगर पालिका की बॉडी बनेंगी, जिसमें सारे फैसले वह लेगी। इस पर जिला पंचायत सीईओ राजेश शुक्ला ने जवाब देते हुए कहा कि यह प्लानिंग कलेक्टर सर की है और इससे नगर पालिका की बॉडी को फायदा ही होगा।

पहले नपा में हो रहे भ्रष्टाचार और घटिया सामग्री खरीदी की जांच हो, कलेक्टर बोले- यह जांच का विषय, बाद में देखेंगे
नगर पालिका में वर्तमान में भ्रष्टाचार और घटिया सामग्री खरीदी की चर्चा पूरे शहर में जोरों पर है। जिस पर प्रशासन ने जांच करना तो दूर कलेक्टर राकेश कुमार इस पर गौर तक नहीं कर रहे है। पूर्व नपा अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश राठौर ने कहा कि बजट में हेरफेर की जा रही है तो बजट बचेगा कहा। शहर में कोई विकास कार्य नहीं चल रहे है। इतना ही नहीं पार्क में लगे झूले घटिया होने के कारण टूट गए। इसी तरह की कई गड़बड़ी नपा में वर्तमान में की जा रही है। जिसकी जांच कर कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए। इस पर कलेक्टर ने कहा कि यह जांच का लंबा विषय है इसे बाद में देखेंगे।
​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser