अव्यवस्था:बरगंवा यात्री प्रतीक्षालय बना पशुओं का तबेला

श्योपुर3 घंटे पहले
बरगंवा में यात्री प्रतीक्षालय के अंदर हो रही है पशुओं की गंदगी।

विकासखंड के अंतर्गत आने वाले बरगंवा में पंचायत की अनदेखी के चलते यात्री प्रतीक्षालय मवेशियों ने डेरा डाल दिया है। मवेशियों के बैठने से प्रतीक्षालय के अंदर गंदगी का आलम बना हुआ है। जिससे यात्रियों को प्रतीक्षालय के बाहर ही गंदगी में बैठना पड़ता है। इससे यात्री परेशान बने हुए हैं। यात्रियों ने पंचायत से यात्री प्रतीक्षालय को खाली कराकर उसमें सफाई कराए जाने की मांग की है।

बरगंवा पंचायत के द्वारा बस स्टैंड तिराहा पर बीआरजीएफ मद की तीन लाख रुपए की राशि से यात्री प्रतीक्षालय का निर्माण कराया था। लेकिन बनने के तीन साल बाद भी पंचायत के द्वारा एक बार भी उसके अंदर सफाई नहीं कराई गई। वहीं लॉकडाउन के दौरान बसों का संचालन नहीं होने के चलते मवेशियों ने यात्री प्रतीक्षालय को अपना डेरा बना लिया है। ऐसे में बस का इंतजार करने वाले यात्रियों को बाहर खड़े होकर बस का इंतजार करना पड़ता है।

वहीं यात्री प्रतीक्षालय के अंदर गंदगी से उठने वाली दुर्गंध की वजह से कई यात्रियों का बसों का इंतजार तक करना मुश्किल हो जाता है। बीते महीने हुई ग्राम सभा की बैठक में ग्रामीणों ने यात्री प्रतीक्षालय को साफ कराकर उसकी रंगाई पुताई और गेट लगवाने की मांग की थी। लेकिन पंचायत ने अबतक कोई भी प्रभावी कदम नहीं उठाया है। ग्रामीणों ने मंगलवार को जनपद सीईओ से यात्री प्रतीक्षालय की सफाई कराने की मांग की है।

