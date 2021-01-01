पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

भोजपौरिया गांव की घटना:बाइक को टक्कर मार भगाया ट्रैक्टर, फिर महिला को कुचला

श्योपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हादसे के बाद ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली के नीचे दबी बाइक। - Dainik Bhaskar
हादसे के बाद ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली के नीचे दबी बाइक।
  • महिला गंभीर हालत में ग्वालियर रैफर

विजयपुर थाना क्षेत्र के भोजपौरिया गांव में एक तेज रफ्तार ट्रैक्टर चालक ने ट्रैक्टर चलाते हुए बाइक सवार काे टक्कर मार दी। ट्रैक्टर के पहिए के नीचे आए बाइक सवार पहिए में फंस गए और 50 मीटर तक घिसटते रहे। इस हादसे के बाद ट्रैक्टर चालक ने एक अन्य महिला को भी टक्ककर मारी। घटना मंगलवार की सुबह करीब 9 बजे की है। हादसे के बाद ट्रैक्टर चालक मौके पर ट्रैक्टर छोड़कर फरार हो गया। घायलों को उपचार के लिए विजयपुर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया जहां से उन्हें ग्वालियर रैफर कर दिया गया।

विजयपुर के गोहटा निवासी कूकसिंह रावत और भूरा रावत मंगलवार की सुबह करीब 9 बजे टेंटरा की ओर जा रहे थे। वह जैसे ही भोजपौरिया गांव के पास पहुंचे तभी सामने से चले आ रहे एक तेज रफ्तार ट्रैक्टर ने दोनों ही बाइक सवारों को टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में घायल युवकों को देख ट्रैक्टर चालक ने भागने की कोशिश करते हुए ट्रैक्टर को दौड़ा दिया, लेकिन बाइक ट्रैक्टर के पहिए के नीचे फंस गई। जिससे बाइक पर सवार दोनों युवक करीब 50 मीटर तक घिसटते रहे। इसके बाद ट्रैक्टर चालक ने भागने के फेर में लोही बाई यादव नामक महिला को भी टक्कर मार दी।

हादसे के बाद ट्रैक्टर चालक मौके से ट्रैक्टर छोड़कर फरार हो गया। सूचना मिलने पर मौके पर पुलिस और 108 एंबुलेंस भी पहुंची उसने तीनों घायलों को इलाज के लिए विजयपुर के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर पहुंचाया। जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद तीनों घायलों की हालत गंभीर बताते हुए उन्हें ग्वालियर रैफर कर दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser