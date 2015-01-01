पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:भाजपा ने टीएमसी व पश्चिम बंगाल की सीएम का पुतला फूंका

श्योपुर3 घंटे पहले
श्योपुर शहर के मुख्य बाजार में पुतला दहन करते भाजपा कार्यकर्ता।
  • भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष के काफिले पर हुए पथराव का किया विरोध

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष के काफिले पर पथराव व राष्ट्रीय महासचिव के वाहन पर हुए हमले के विरोध में शुक्रवार को भाजपा ने प्रदर्शन करते हुए टीएमसी व पश्चिम बंगाल के सीएम का पुतला दहन किया। इस दौरान भाजपाइयों ने जमकर पश्चिम बंगाल की सीएम व टीएमसी के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। साथ ही दावा किया आने वाले दिनों में पश्चिम बंगाल में भाजपा की सरकार बनेगी।

पश्चिम बंगाल में भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा के काफिले पर पथराव व राष्ट्रीय महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय के वाहन पर हुए हमले का विरोध शुक्रवार को भाजपा ने जताया। यहां जयस्तंभ चौक पर भाजपा नेताओं के द्वारा तृणमूल कांग्रेस व पश्चिम बंगाल की सीएम ममता बनर्जी का पुतला दहन किया। साथ ही विरोध में जमकर नारेबाजी की। इस दौरान भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र जाट ने कहा कि बंगाल में हुए ममता बनर्जी की पार्टी टीएमसी लोकतंत्र की हत्या करते हुए हिटलरशाही और गुंडाराज चला रही है। इसी का नतीजा है कि वहां टीएमसी के गुंडे भाजपा नेताओं व कार्यकर्ताओं की मारपीट और हत्या तक कर रहे है।

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष के काफिले पर पथराव इसी की परिणित है। उन्होंने कहा कि पश्चिम बंगाल में आने वाले दिनों में राष्ट्रवाद की विजय होगी और भाजपा पूर्ण बहुमत से सरकार बनाते हुए बंगाल की जनता को न्याय दिलाने के साथ विकास करेगी। इस प्रदर्शन में पूर्व विधायक दुर्गालाल विजय, बृजराज सिंह चौहान, कैलाशनारायण गुप्ता, महावीर सिंह सिसौदिया, दौलतराम गुप्ता, ओमप्रकाश राठौर, महावीर गुप्ता, नरोत्तम जंगम, धर्मेंद्र मीणा, नकुल जैन, प्रदीप ठाकुर, मिथलेश तोमर, दिनेश राज दुबोलिया, रामा वैष्णव, राम स्वरुप वैष्णव, महेश राठौर सहित अन्य पार्टी के लोग शामिल हुए।

