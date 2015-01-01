पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट का मामला:एसपी काे ज्ञापन देकर व्यापारी बोले- आरोपियों को जल्द नहीं पकड़ा तो हम करेंगे आंदोलन

श्योपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • मामला शहर में किराना थोक व्यापारी से की गई 80 हजार की लूट का

शहर में 7 नंवबर को पाली रोड पर किराना थोक व्यापारी के साथ हुई 80 हजार की लूट के बाद आक्रोशित थोक किराना व्यापार संघ ने बुधवार को भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष के साथ एसपी कार्यालय पहुंचकर एसपी के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा और आरोपियों को जल्द से जल्द पकड़ने की मांग की। आरोपियों के नहीं पकड़े जाने पर आंदोलन करने और बाजार बंद करने की चेतावनी भी व्यापारियों द्वारा दी गई।

गौरतलब है कि किराना थोक व्यापारी संतोष कुमार गर्ग 7 नंवबर को अपने घर की ओर लौट रहे थे। तभी अज्ञात बदमाशों ने उनके ऊपर चाकू से वार करते हुए उनसे रुपयों से भरा बैग छीन लिया और उन्हें घायल अवस्था में छोड़कर भा गए। घटना के 5 दिन बाद भी पुलिस आरोपियों के पास अब तक नहीं पहुंच सकी है वहीं संदिग्धों से पूछताछ के बाद भी पुलिस के हाथ कोई सुराग नहीं लगा है।

बुधवार को थोक किराना व्यापार संघ के सदस्य भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र जाट के साथ एसपी ऑफिस पहुंचे और एसपी संपत उपाध्याय के नाम पांच सूत्रीय ज्ञापन सौंपा। उन्होंने मांग करते हुए कहा कि आरोपियों को जल्द से जल्द गिरफ्तार किया जाए। इस मौके पर थोक किराना व्यापार संघ के अध्यक्ष दीपक सिंहल, उपाध्यक्ष महेश गर्ग, सचिव देवकीनंदन शर्मा सहित अन्य व्यापारी मौजूद रहे।

