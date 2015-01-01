पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भाजपा ने निकाला विजयी जुलूस:उपचुनाव में भाजपा के ज्यादा सीटें जीतने पर जिले में मनाया जश्न, आतिशबाजी की

श्योपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उपचुनाव में मिली जीत का जश्न मनाते जिला भाजपा कार्यकर्ता।
  • मैन मार्केट से लेकर गांधीचौक तक भाजपा ने निकाला विजयी जुलूस

प्रदेश में 28 सीटों पर हुए उपचुनाव में भाजपा की जीत पर श्योपुर जिला भाजपा ने मंगलवार को जश्न मनाया। इस दौरान भाजपा ने शहर के मुख्य बाजार में रैली निकाली और गांधीपार्क पर आकर आतिशबाजी करते हुए बाजार में लोगों को मिठाई बांटी।

गौरतलब है कि प्रदेश में कांग्रेस की सरकार गिरने के बाद 2 नवंबर को 28 सीटों पर वोटिंग की गई थी। मंगलवार की सुबह शुरू हुई काउंटिंग के बाद दोपहर 1 बजे तक 19 सीटों पर भाजपा के द्वारा बढ़त बना ली गई। 19 सीटों की बढ़त के रुझानों में श्योपुर भाजपा में खुशी की लहर छा गई और भाजपा कार्यकर्ता बाजार में जश्न मनाने के लिए पहुंचने लगे।

शहर के जयस्तंभ से लेकर मैन बाजार और गांधी चौक तक भाजपा ने रैली निकालकर ढोल नगाढ़ों के साथ जश्न मनाया। इस दौरान भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने जमकर डांस किया। शहर के गांधी चौक पर जमकर आतिशबाजी की गई और मिठाई बांटी गई। इस मौके पर भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष सुरेन्द्र जाट पूर्व विधायक बृजराज सिंह चौहान आदि लोग मौजूद रहे।

