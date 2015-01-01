पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन वीसी में सीएम ने की चर्चा:सीएम ने पूछा- आप क्या करती हैं, मुबीना का जवाब- डीजे, वाटरपंप किराए पर देती हूं

श्योपुर2 घंटे पहले
महिला स्व-सहायता समूह अच्छा काम कर रहे है और महिलाएं समूहों से जुड़कर प्रगति कर रही है। इसके लिए सरकार महिला समूहों को 150 करोड़ रुपए का लोन स्वीकृत करेगी। यह बात श्योपुर जनपद के पांडोला गांव में आयोजित हुई ऑनलाइन वीसी के दौरान सीएम ने कही।

सोमवार को जनपद श्योपुर के पांडोला गांव में सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने ऑनलाइन वीसी की। इसमें सीएम ने पांडोला की समूह की महिला मुबीना बाई से चर्चा की। चर्चा में उन्होंने मुबीना के कार्य के बारे में पूछा, जिसमें मुबीना ने बताया कि वह सिलाई सेंटर, डीजे और खेती के लिए वाटर पम्प किराए पर देने का कार्य करती है। पहले वह समूह से नही जुड़ी थी तो आर्थिक तंगी का शिकार थी। लेकिन समूह से जुड़ने के बाद उसने आर्थिक तरक्की पाई।

यहां तक की वह इतनी सशक्त हो गई कि उसने भारतीय प्रशासनिक अकादमी मसूरी पहुंचकर आईएएस को भी गरीबी व समूहों को लेकर ट्रेनिंग दी है। यह सुनकर सीएम काफी खुश हुए और उन्होंने समूहों को प्रदेशभर में 150 करोड़ रुपए का लोन देने का ऐलान कर दिया। सीएम को समूहों के बारे में बताया कि नवंबर में समूहों को 5 करोड़ रुपए का लोन दिया है, जिससे कई महिलाओं को रोजगार से जोड़ा गया है। इसी तरह समूहों की अन्य जानकारी सीएम को दी और सीएम ने सीधे महिलाओं से चर्चा कर इसकी हकीकत जानी।

