मौसम:सीजन का सबसे सर्द रहा दिन: पारा 25.6 डिग्री; तापमान में और कमी हाेने के आसार बताए मौैसम विभाग ने, 11.5 डिग्री न्यूनतम पारा

श्योपुरएक घंटा पहले
राताें के साथ ही अब दिन में भी ठंड धीरे-धीरे असर दिखाने लगी है। शहर में साेमवार काे सीजन का सबसे सर्द दिन रहा। अधिकतम तापमान सीजन में पहली बार 25.6 डिग्री पर पहुंंच गया। जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 13.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज हुआ। मौसम विभाग ने तापमान में और कमी आने के आसार बताए है।

सर्दी की रंगत जमने लगी है। शहरवासियाें काे रात में अच्छी ठंड पड़ने से साेते समय रजाई का सहारा लेना पड़ रहा है। रात के साथ ही अब मौैसम ने दिन में भी लाेगाें काे गुलाबी ठंड का अहसास करवा दिया है। शहर में साेमवार काे अधिकतम तापमान गिरकर 25.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। जबकि रविवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 26.2 डिग्री था। 24 घंटे के दाैरान दिन के तापमान में 1.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट आई है। वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान में 0.8 डिग्री की बढ़ाेतरी हुई है।

तापमान बढ़ने की वजह रात काे आकाश में हल्के बादल छाना रहा। इस बार नवंबर की शुरुआत में ही सर्दी का असर देखने काे मिल रहा है। 5 नवंबर काे 11.5 डिग्री तापमान के साथ सर्दी ने पांच साल का रिकाॅर्ड ताेड़ दिया था। शहर में 5 नवंबर काे सीजन की सबसे सर्द रात के बाद 9 नवंबर काे सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन गुजरा। स्थानीय मौसम केंद्र के पर्यवेक्षक रमेशचंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि आने वाले दिनाें में दिन और रात के तापमान में गिरावट आएगी।

