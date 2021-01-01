पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मारपीट:विजयपुर के गढ़ी गांव में सरकारी जमीन से कब्जा हटाने को लेकर विवाद, कब्जाधारी और सरपंच पति एक-दूसरे को मारने दौड़े

श्योपुरएक घंटा पहले
विजयपुर जनपद की ग्राम पंचायत गढ़ी में शुक्रवार को एक नया विवाद सामने आया। यहां आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र की जमीन पर गांव के ही एक परिवार ने चारा व झोपड़ी बना दी। जिसे हटाने के लिए सरपंच मधु कुशवाह के पति उदय कुशवाह समर्थकों के साथ उसे हटाने पहुंच गए। लेकिन यहां विवाद इतना बढ़ा कि दोनों पक्ष एक-दूसरे को लाठी-डंडे लेकर मारने दौड़ पड़े। जिसके वीडियो भी अब वायरल हो रहे है।

दरअसल विजयपुर जनपद की ग्राम पंचायत गढ़ी में आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र बनाया जा रहा है। इस पर सरपंच पति उदय कुशवाह के अनुसार देर रात रमेश धाकड़ व उसके परिवार के लोगों ने झोपड़ी बनाई और चारा डाल दिया। इसकी जानकारी हुई तो उन्होंने इसकी सूचना एसडीएम व एसडीओपी को दी। जिस पर एसडीएम ने कहा कि वह वीडियो बनाकर उक्त चारे व झोपड़ी को हटा दें।

इस पर वह आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र की जमीन से चारा व झोपड़ी हटाने पहुंचे लेकिन रमेश के बेटे दीपू धाकड़ व अन्य परिवार के लोग लाठी-डंडे लेकर आ गए। विवाद बढ़ते ही सरपंच समर्थक लाठी लेकर उन्हें मारने भी दौड़े। इसका वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है।

वहीं रमेश धाकड़ के बेटे के द्वारा चारे में आग लगाए जाने का वीडियो भी सरपंच पति ने वायरल कर दिया है। इसमें रमेश का परिवार आग लगाने के आरोप सरपंच पति पर लगा रहे है और कह रहे है कि सरपंच पति उदय ने महिलाओं तक से मारपीट की। दोनों ही पक्षों ने विजयपुर थाने में एफआईआर के लिए आवेदन दिए हैं।

न मारपीट की न आग लगाई
^मैं तो एसडीएम के कहने पर वीडियो बनाकर चारा हटाने के लिए गया था, जब मैंने वीडियो बनाकर चारा हटाया तो उक्त लोग ही लाठी-डंडे लेकर हमें मारने आए। इसके साथ ही रमेश के बेटे दीपू ने ही चारे व झोपड़ी में आग लगाई।
उदय कुशवाह, सरपंच पति, गढ़ी

