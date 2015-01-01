पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:मरम्मत पर हर साल हाेते हैं कराेड़ाें रुपए खर्च, फिर भी शहर की मुख्य सड़कों पर हाे रहे गड्ढों को नहीं भरा

श्योपुर4 घंटे पहले
शहर के जैदा मंडी बायपास रोड पर गड्ढों से बचकर निकलते बाइक सवार।
  • शहर में तीन कराेड़ रुपए की लागत से बनने के मात्र तीन महीने में ही उखड़ा मंडी राेड

मानसून सीजन खत्म हुए तीन महीने बीत गए, लेकिन बारिश के कारण पहले से ही उखड़ी शहर की तीन मुख्य सड़काें पर इतने गड्ढे हाे चुके है कि वाहनाें का चलना ही मुश्किल हाे रहा है। दाेपहिया वाहन चालकाें की हालत ज्यादा खराब हाे रही है। किसानाें की उपज से भरी ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली पलटने की घटनाएं भी हाे रही है। सड़क पर चलते समय मामूली चूक से नियंत्रण बिगड़ते ही बाइक फिसल जाती है। गड्ढाें में हिचकाैले खाने के कारण वाहन सवार लाेगाें की पीठ दर्द लगती है। शहर के ट्रैफिक काे डायवर्ट करने वाली जैदा मंडी, इस्लामपुरा व बगवाज गैस एजेंसी बायपास मार्ग की सड़काें के यही हाल है।

यह स्थिति तब है जब हर साल सड़काें की मरम्मत के कार्य पर कराेड़ाें रुपए खर्च किए जाते हैं। लेकिन अच्छी खासी राजस्व आमदनी कमाने वाली कृषि उपज मंडी समिति और नगरपालिका परिषद द्वारा लंबे समय से उखड़ी सड़काें की अवाश्यक मरम्मत की सुध नहीं ली जा रही है। निर्माण कार्य में गुणवत्ता की अनदेखी के चलते करोड़ों रुपए की लागत से सड़कें बनने के कुछ महीने बाद ही उखड़ने के कारण शहरवासियों की राह आसान नहीं हाे पाई। हालांकि अब जिम्मेदार अधिकारी वरिष्ठ कार्यालय काे पत्र लिखने और जल्द मरम्मत शुरू कराने की बात कह रहे हैं।

3 महीने में ही उखड़ी 3 कराेड़ में बनी जैदा मंडी राेड पर हर 10 मीटर पर गड्ढे, मरम्मत भी नहीं करवा रहा मंडी बाेर्ड
शहर के जैदा मंडी बायपास रोड पर 3 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से बनी सड़क महज तीन महीने में उखड़ गई थी। खातौली रोड से चंबल नहर तक करीब 5 किलोमीटर लंबी सड़क पर गिट्‌टी और डामर उखड़ने के साथ ही वर्तमान में हर 10 मीटर के अंतराल पर बड़े बड़े गड्‌ढे हो रहे हैं। जैदा मंडी के मेन गेट के सामने से ही सड़क की दुर्दशा शुरू हाे जाती है। मंडी में माल बेचने आने वाले किसानों के ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली गड्‌ढे में असंतुलित होकर पलटने की घटनाओं से किसानों की जानमाल को खतरे की आशंका रहती है। भाजपा किसान मोर्चा ने मंगलवार को इस संबंध में शिकायत कलेक्टर से की है।

भाजपा किसान माेर्चा के जिलाध्यक्ष महावीर मीणा ने बताया कि सड़क का काम अत्यंत घटिया होने पर उसी समय श्योपुर दाैरे पर आए मंडी बोर्ड के एमडी को ज्ञापन देकर खराब गुणवत्ता के लिए ठेकेदार के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की गई थी। लेकिन आज तक न तो कोई जांच हुई है और न ही क्षतिग्रस्त सड़क की मरम्मत । खास बात यह है कि इसी रोड पर जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष कविता मीणा निवास करती है। राेजाना सैकड़ाें ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅलियाें के अलावा खाताैली राेड और नागदा की तरफ चलने वाले दुपहिया चार पहिया वाहन गुजरते हैं।

गैस एजेंसी राेड पर बिखरी पड़ी गिट्टियां बनी मुसीबत
शहर के शिवपुरी रोड स्थित गैस एजेंसी रोड की भी यही हालत है। सड़क निर्माण के कुछ दिन बाद ही गिट्टियां निकलकर बाहर आ गई, लेकिन नपा ने ठेकेदार से दोबारा मरम्मत कराने की जहमत नहीं उठाई। सड़क पर बिखरी गिट्टी और बड़े बड़े गड्ढे वाहन चालकाें की मुसीबत बढ़ा रहे हैं। नुकीली गिटि्टयों के कारण वाहन क्षतिग्रस्त हो रहे हैं और दुर्घटना भी हो रही हैं। इस्लामपुरा बायपास की तरह ही एजेंसी राेड की मरम्मत कराने की कोशिश नगर पालिका द्वारा नहीं की जा रही।

गड्ढाें में गुम हुई बस स्टैंड के लिए बनी सीसी सड़क
शहर के पाली रोड स्थित एकीकृत बस स्टैंड में सीसी रोड 1 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से बिछाई गई थी। बस स्टैंड से बड़ाैदा राेड काे जाेड़ने वाली यह सीसी रोड खस्ताहाल है। नगर पालिका की मेहरबानी के चलते ठेकेदार से इसका मेंटेनेंस नहीं कराया गया और न ही नगर पालिका ने खुद इसके मेंटेनेंस की पहल की है। बस स्टैंड पर रोजाना 3 हजार यात्री आते-जाते है। इसके अलावा कई वाहन यहां से गुजरते है। लाेगाें का कहना है कि सिर्फ बस स्टैंड ही नहीं, बल्कि शहर में तीन-चार साल पुरानी सीसी रोड की यही हालत है। जिसमें कदम-कदम पर गड्ढे है, लेकिन नगर पालिका इन गड्ढों व सीसी रोड की मरम्म्त नहीं करा रही।

मंडी बाेर्ड डायरेक्टर काे पत्र लिखकर सूचना दी
जैदा मंडी बायपास राेड का निर्माण कार्य राज्य मंडी बाेर्ड द्वारा कराया गया था। इसमें कृषि उपज मंडी समिति का काेई राेल नहीं है। मरम्मत भी मंडी बाेर्ड काे ही करानी है। वर्तमान में पूरी सड़क पर गड्ढाें के कारण उपज बेचने अपने वाले क्षेत्रीय किसानाें की परेशानी काे देखते हुए मंडी बाेर्ड डायरेक्टर काे पत्र लिखकर सड़क की मरम्मत कराने की आवश्यकता से अवगत करा दिया है। ताकि किसानों को होने वाली असुविधा को दूर किया जा सके और किसानों को आवागमन की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जा सके।
एसडी गुप्ता, सचिव, कृषि उपज मंडी समिति श्याेपुर

