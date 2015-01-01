पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम में बदलाव:बूंदाबांदी के बाद सीजन में पहली बार दिन का पारा 24 डिग्री, आज बारिश की संभावना

श्योपुर3 घंटे पहले
श्योपुर|बूंदाबांदी के बीच शहर के शिवपुरी रोड स्थित क्षेत्र में कुछ यूं रहा मौसम का नजारा।
  • दोपहर 12 से शाम 5 बजे तक रुक-रुक बूंदाबांदी के साथ चली सर्द हवा

अचानक मौसम बदला तो शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान बीते दिन की तुलना में 4 डिग्री गिर गया। दोपहर से शुरू हुई हल्की बूंदाबांदी का दौर दिनभर सर्द हवा के साथ जारी रहा। इससे दिन का पारा तो गिरा ही। मौसम में बदलाव का असर गुरुवार-शुक्रवार की रात से ही होने लगा था, इसलिए रात का पारा भी 2.6 डिग्री कम दर्ज हुआ। बारिश का असर यह रहा कि शुक्रवार को दिन में इस सीजन का सबसे कम तापमान 24 डिग्री रहा।

शहर में शुक्रवार को सुबह से ही बादल छाए रहे और सर्द हवा चलती रही। इससे सर्दी बढ़ गई। दोपहर होने के साथ ही दोपहर 12 बजे से हल्की बूंदाबांदी का दौर शुरू हो गया जो शाम 5 बजे तक जारी रहा। रुक-रुक हो रही बूंदाबांदी के चलते दिसंबर माह में पहली बार दिन में सर्दी का अहसास हुआ। खास बात तो यह है कि दिसंबर माह के साथ पूरे सीजन में पहली बार अधिकतम तापमान सबसे कम 24 डिग्री रहा। 24 घंटे के भीतर अधिकतम तापमान में 4 डिग्री की गिरावट रही। इसके अलावा न्यूनतम तापमान भी 2.6 डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ 11 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड हुआ। रात का पारा अब और गिरने की संभावना हैं। दिनभर हुई बूंदाबांदी के बाद लोगों को कई दिन बाद सर्दी का अहसास हुआ।

मौसम में ठंडक होने से फसलों को फायदा
हल्की बारिश और सर्दी बढ़ने से सबसे ज्यादा फायदा फसलों को होगा क्योंकि इसमें खेतों में सिंचाई के तहत नमी बढ़ जाएगी। इससे पैदावार अच्छी होगी। किसानों को खेतों में ज्यादा पानी देने की ज़रूरत नहींं पड़ेगी। वर्तमान में तापमान में गिरावट से सबसे ज्यादा फायदा सरसों को रहेगा क्योंकि इस फसल के लिए 27 डिग्री से कम तापमान की ज़रूरत होती है। वही इस बिगड़े हुए मौसम का नुकसान लोगों की सेहत पर रहेगा, क्योंकि बुखार, सर्दी-खांसी के मरीज बढ़ेंगे।

आगे क्या... बढ़ेगी सर्दी, छाएंगे बादल
मौसम विभाग के पर्यवेक्षक के अनुसार राजस्थान में बने ऊपरी चक्रवात के कारण हवा का रुख बदला है और इसके चलते ही बारिश हो रही है। आगामी एक-दो दिन हल्की बारिश की संभावना बनी रहेगी और बादलों का डेरा भी रहेगा। ऐसे में मौसम सर्द बना रहेगा और ठंड बढ़ेगी। अधिकतम तापमान में और गिरावट रहेगी जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री से नीचे जाएगा।

इस साल अब तक दिसंबर रहा सबसे ज्यादा गर्म
दिसंबर की शुरुआत अक्सर अच्छी सर्दी से होती है, लेकिन इस बार दिसंबर अब तक गर्म रहा। ज्यादातर दिनों में अधिकतम तापमान 27 डिग्री के ऊपर रहा। तीन दिन तक तो पारा 30 डिग्री के आसपास बना रहा जिससे लोगों को दिन में गर्मी का अहसास हुआ। अब माैसम में अचानक हुए परिवर्तन के बाद सर्दी का असर बढ़ा है। दिसंबर के पहले 10 दिन तापमान के लिहाज से गर्म साबित हुए। इसके पहले बीते 15 सालों में इतना तापमान दिसंबर में लगातार कभी रिकॉर्ड नहींं हुआ है। 15 साल पहले 2004 में सूखे के दौर के बाद सर्दी के सीजन में अधिकतम तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हुई जो कि 30.6 डिग्री तक रही थी।

