पर्व:धनतेरस आज रात 9.30 बजे से कल शाम 5.59 बजे तक

श्योपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • ज्योितर्विद बोले- धन के देवता कुबेर को चांदी अति प्रिय, इसलिए चांदी खरीदना अच्छा माना जाता है

धनतेरस महापर्व दीवाली की शुरुआत का प्रतीक है। इस दिन को खरीदारी के लिए बेहद शुभ माना जाता है। इस दिन लोग अपने घर के लिए नया सामान जोड़ते हैं। मान्यता है कि इस दिन खरीदा गया सामान कभी खराब नहीं होता और बहुत शुभ होता है। फिर भी धनतेरस के दिन कुछ चीजों को जरूर खरीदना चाहिए। मान्यताओं के अनुसार इस दिन कुछ चीजों को खरीदने से बचना चाहिए।

इस बार धनतेरस 13 नवंबर की शाम 5.59 बजे तक ही मनाई जा सकेगी। ज्योतिर्विद पं. अश्विनी शर्मा के मुताबिक, धनतेरस 12 नवंबर की रात 9.30 बजे से शुरू होकर 13 नवंबर को शाम 5.59 बजे तक रहेगी। इस मुहूर्त में की गई खरीदारी शुभ रहेगी।

ये भी खरीद सकते हैं धनतेरस के दिन

  • धनतेरस के दिन घर की जरूरत का दूसरा सामान जैसे कि फ्रिज, वॉशिंग मशीन, मिक्सर-ग्राइंडर, डिनर सेट और फर्नीचर भी ले सकते हैं। इस दिन वाहन खरीदना शुभ होता है। लेकिन मान्यताओं के मुताबिक राहु काल में वाहन नहीं खरीदना चाहिए।
  • मान्यता है कि मां लक्ष्मी को कौड़ियां अति प्रिय हैं इसलिए धनतेरस के दिन कौड़ियां खरीदकर रखें और शाम के समय इनकी पूजा करें। दीपावली के बाद इन कौड़ियां को अपने घर की तिजोरी में रखें। मान्यता है कि ऐसा करने से धन-धान्य की कमी नहीं रहती।
  • धनतेरस के दिन नया झाड़ू खरीदना चाहिए। मान्यता है कि झाड़ू दरिद्रता को दूर करता है। कहते हैं कि लक्ष्मी स्वच्छ घर में ही निवास करती हैं और झाड़ू सफाई करने का सर्वोत्तम साधन है।

धनतेरस के दिन कांच का सामान, कैंची, चाकू और काले कपड़े नहीं खदने चाहिए: ज्योतिर्विद

ज्योतिर्विद पं. अश्विनी शर्मा के मुताबिक धनतेरस के दिन नया सामान खरीदना शुभ माना जाता है, लेकिन धनतेरस के दिन कांच का सामान नहीं खरीदना चाहिए। हिन्दू धर्म में काले रंग को शुभ नहीं माना जाता है। इसलिए कहा जाता है कि धनतेरस के दिन काले रंग की चीजें नहीं खरीदनी चाहिए। इस दिन नुकीली चीजें जैसे कि कैंची और चाकू नहीं खरीदना चाहिए।

दिवाली के बाद धनिया के बीज घर आंगन में लगाएं

ज्योतिर्विद ने बताया कि पौराणिक मान्यता के अनुसार मां लक्ष्मी को धनिया अति प्रिय है। इसलिए धनतेरस के दिन धनिया के बीज जरूर खरीदने चाहिए। जिस घर में धनिया के बीज रहते हैं, वहां कभी धन की कमी नहीं रहती। दीपावली के बाद धनिया के इन बीजों को घर के आंगन में लगाना चाहिए।

