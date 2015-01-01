पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:नाली क्षतिग्रस्त होने से गंदा पानी सड़क पर, लोग परेशान

श्योपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • लोगों ने सीएमओ से की मरम्मत की मांग

शहर के बालापुरा मोहल्ला और वार्ड 19 में नालियां क्षतिग्रस्त होने से गंदा पानी सड़क पर बह रहा है। आम रास्ते पर गन्दा पानी घरों के आगे भरने से परेशान लोगों ने शनिवार को सीएमओ से मिलकर टूटी नाली की मरम्मत कराने की मांग की है।

जमील अहमद ने बताया कि वार्ड 19 में कई महीने से जगह-जगह नाली टूटी है। नलों में पानी की सप्लाई के दौरान नाली उफनती है और गंदा पानी सड़क पर भर जाता है। गड्ढों में पानी भरने के कारण लोग इनकी गहराई का अनुमान नहीं लगा पाते हैं। इससे दोपहिया वाहन चालक गिरकर घायल हो जाते हैं। यही हालत बालापुरा में है। सैकड़ों परिवार समस्या से प्रभावित हो रहे है। लोगों ने नाली की मरम्मत कराने तथा सफाई व्यवस्था सुधारने की भी मांग की है।

