श्योपुर:आईएमए की हड़ताल बेअसर सभी अस्पतालों में बैठे डॉक्टर

श्योपुर3 घंटे पहले
अस्पताल की ओपीडी में बैठे डॉक्टर।
  • आयुर्वेद के डॉक्टरों को 58 प्रकार की सर्जरी करने के मिले अधिकार के विरोध में प्रदेश के कई जिलों में रही हड़ताल

इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (आईएमए) के द्वार आयुर्वेद के डॉक्टर्स को 58 प्रकार की सर्जरी करने दिए गए अधिकार के विरोध में शुक्रवार को हड़ताल घोषित की गई थी। लेकिन इसका असर श्योपुर जिले में नहीं रहा। यहां जिला अस्पताल से लेकर जिले के सभी अस्पतालों में डॉक्टर्स ने आम दिनों की तरह ही ड्यूटी की और मरीज देखे। जबकि प्रदेश के कई जिलों में हड़ताल रही।

इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के द्वारा शुक्रवार को डॉक्टर्स की हड़ताल घोषित की गई थी। लेकिन श्योपुर में इसे लेकर डॉक्टर्स को कोई भी पत्र इस संबंध में नहीं मिला और न ही एसोसिएशन यहां एक्टिव नजर आई। इसके चलते शुक्रवार को डॉक्टर्स की कोई हड़ताल नहीं रही और हड़ताल पूरी तरह बेअसर साबित हुई। यह हड़ताल इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन ने आयुर्वेद के डॉक्टर्स को दी गई 58 प्रकार की सर्जरी की छूट के विरोध में की थी।

एसोसिएशन का तर्क है कि एलोपैथी व आयुर्वेद अलग-अलग है। यहां सर्जरी एलोपैथी का हिस्सा है। इसे आयुर्वेद में देना गलत है और इससे मानव जीवन का भी खतरा बना रहेगा। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. आरबी गोयल ने बताया कि एसोसिएशन से इस संबंध में कोई पत्र व अन्य जानकारी नहीं मिली थी और नहीं एसोसिएशन की कोई बैठक वगैरह हुई।

