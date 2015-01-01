पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:उत्तर और पूर्वी हवा चलने से रात का तापमान 8 डिग्री तक गिरने के आसार, न्यूनतम पारा 1 डिग्री रहा

श्योपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • पिछले 24 घंटों में रात के तापमान में 1.6 डिग्री की गिरावट, बढ़ी ठंड

लगातार उत्तर और उत्तर पूर्वी हवा चलने से रात के तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। मौसम विभाग की मानें तो आने वाले दो दिनों में 8 डिग्री तक की गिरावट दर्ज की जाएगी। शुक्रवार रात को 11.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान दर्ज किया गया था। जिसके अब 8 पर आने की संभावना जताई गई है।

दिन के तापमान में भी गिरावट होगी। मौसम में अब काफी बदलाव दिखाई देने लगा है। दो दिन पहले दस मिनट की बारिश हुई। इसके बाद से उत्तर और उत्तर पूर्वी हवा लगातार चलने लगीं। शनिवार को अधिकतम तापमान 25 डिग्री जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री रिकार्ड किया गया है।

शनिवार को भी दिनभर आसमान में बादल छाए रहे और सर्द हवाएं लगातार चलती रही। इससे दिन में ठंड बढ़ गई और लोगों को इससे बचने के लिए गर्म कपड़ों का इस्तेमाल करना पड़ रहा है। यहां अब तक चल रहे पंखे भी घरों में अब बंद हो चुके है। सर्दी ने जिले में पूरी तरह से जोर पकड़ लिया है जो कि तेजी से बढ़ती जा रही है।

तेजी से गिरेगा तापमान
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार आने वाले दिनों में अब तेजी से तापमान में गिरावट देखने को मिलेगी। इसका कारण उत्तर दिशा से हवा चल रही है इसलिए रात के तापमान को यह ज्यादा प्रभावित करेंगी। न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री से 8 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक आ जाएगा। जबकि अधिकतम तापमान जो अभी 25 डिग्री से 30 पर आया है उसमें भी दो से तीन डिग्री तक की गिरावट देखी जाएगी।

