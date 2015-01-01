पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:आठ नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले, चुनाव ड्यूटी से लौटे चार और पुलिसकर्मियों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई

श्योपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में मंगलवार की शाम तक कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 1 हजार 124 पर पहुंची

जिले में मंगलवार की शाम जारी की गई 98 संदिग्ध मरीजों की जांच में 8 नए पॉजिटिव मरीज सामने आते ही कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 1 हजार 124 पर पहुंच गई।

पॉजिटिव मरीजों में 4 पुलिसकर्मी भी शामिल हैं जो उपचुनाव की ड्यूटी में गए हुए थे। इनके अलावा शहर के वार्ड नंबर 8, नागरगांवडा, ननावद और विजयपुर के गोपालपुर में एक-एक कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिला है। वहीं तीन मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज कर घर भेज दिया गया।

मंगलवार को जिला अस्पताल की रेपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट कि और ट्रूनेट मशीन से 36 लोगों की कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच की गई। इनमें चुनाव ड्यूटी से लौटे पुलिसकर्मी रामेंद्र जाट (23), शहर के वार्ड नंबर 8 में रहने वालीं सिमरन बानो (17), नागरगांवड़ा निवासी विद्याबाई बैरवा (40) और बजरंगी बाई (30) निवासी ननावद की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।

इनके अलावा जीआरएमसी में की गई 62 संदिग्ध मरीजों की जांच में चुनाव ड्यूटी से लौटे पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम में पदस्थ दयाशंकर (26), डुपलेश तोमर (48) और प्रमोद सेंगर (57) कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। इनके अलावा विजयपुर के गोपालपुर गांव में वीरवल आदिवासी (50) की रिपोर्ट कोरोना संक्रमित प्राप्त हुई है। सभी मरीजों को जिला अस्पताल के आईसोलेशन में भर्ती कराया गया है। वहीं एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 111 हो गई है।

