जांच के लिए दल गठित:बिना अलाटमेंट के सरकारी बंगले-क्वार्टर में रह रहे कर्मचारी होंगे बाहर

श्योपुर2 दिन पहले
बिना अलाटमेंट के सरकारी बंगले व क्वार्टर में रह रहे सरकारी कर्मचारियों को अब बाहर निकाला जाएगा। इसके लिए डिप्टी कलेक्टर ने दल गठित करते हुए जांच के आदेश दे दिए है। इसे लेकर पूर्व में भी कई कर्मचारियों को अवैध तरीके से सरकारी आवासों में रहने पर नोटिस जारी किए गए थे।

शहर की पुरानी ब्लॉक कॉलोनी और न्यू कलेक्टोरेट कॉलोनी में सरकारी विभागों में तैनात कई बाबू व कर्मचारियों ने बिना अलाटमेंट के ही सरकारी बंगलों व क्वार्टरों में कब्जा कर लिया है। यहां कई अफसर-बाबू तो ऐसे भी है, जिनके निजी आवास भी है लेकिन वह सरकारी क्वार्टर व बंगला खाली नहीं कर रहे है। इसी तरह कई कर्मचारियों ने ब्लॉक व जिला मुख्यालय दोनों जगह सरकारी आवासों में कब्ज कर रखे है।

ऐसे कर्मचारियों व बाबू को सरकारी बंगले व आवास से खदेडऩे के लिए डिप्टी कलेक्टर ने जांच दल गठित कर दिया है। इसमें महिला सशक्तिकरण अधिकारी रिशु सुमन, नायब तहसीलदार रजनी बघेल, निकिता तामरे, इमरान अली, बृजेंद्र सिंह यादव, योगेश पुरोहित, नरेश शर्मा सहित अन्य अधिकारी-कर्मचारी दल में शामिल है।

