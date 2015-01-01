पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक में किसानों ने बनाई आंदोलन की रणनीति:4 साल बाद भी चेंटीखेड़ा, मूंझरी डैम के लिए नहीं हो पाए टेंडर

श्योपुर3 घंटे पहले
विजयपुर-श्योपुर के किसानों के लिए सरकार ने चार साल पहले दो डैमों पर मंजूरी देने के साथ बजट घोषित किया था। लेकिन अब तक इन दोनों ही डैमों के टेंडर नहीं हो सके। जिसे लेकर अब विजयपुर के किसान आंदोलन की तैयारी करने लगे हैं। वहीं ब्लॉक कांग्रेस भी पूर्व विधायक के नेतृत्व में तीन चरणों में आंदोलन करने जा रही है। इसे लेकर मंगलवार को किसानों की बैठक भी हुई।

चार साल पहले विजयपुर की करीब 150 करोड़ की चेंटीखेड़ा बांध परियोजना को लेकर आंदोलनरत किसानों से सरकार ने वादा किया था कि जल्द ही उन्हें डैम बनाकर दे दिया जाएगा। इस डैम से दो नहरों के निर्माण के साथ ही विजयपुर के 26 व मुरैना जिले का एक गांव की कुल 11 हजार हेक्टेयर भूमि को सिंचित किया जाना प्रस्तावित था। इसी तरह बड़ौदा के मूंझरी डैम परियोजना भी लंबे समय से स्वीकृत होने के बाद भी मात्र टेंडर के फेर में अटकी पड़ी है।

इन दोनों योजनाओं पर तत्कालीन सांसद अनूप मिश्रा से लेकर मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान तक ने आश्वासन दिए थे। लेकिन आज तक दोनों ही योजना पर कोई काम शुरु नही हो सका है। अब विजयपुर में किसान चेंटीखेड़ा बांध निर्माण की मांग कर रहे है और यह मांग अब जोर पकड़ने लगी है। जिसे लेकर किसानों ने आंदोलन की रणनीति भी बना ली है।

ब्लॉक कांग्रेस करेगी तीन चरणों में आंदोलन

विजयपुर के चेंटीखेड़ा बांध परियोजना को लेकर मंगलवार को पूर्व विधायक व कांग्रेस के प्रदेश कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष रामनिवास रावत, पूर्व विधायक बाबूलाल मेवरा सहित अन्य कांग्रेसियों ने विजयपुर के निजी मैरिज गार्डन में किसानों के साथ बैठक की। इसमें तय किया गया कि कांग्रेस इस आंदोलन को तीन चरणों में करेगी। इसमें पहला चरण 23 दिसंबर से शुरु होगा, जिसमें हस्ताक्षर अभियान चलाया जाएगा। इसके बाद हस्ताक्षर युक्त ज्ञापन मुख्यमंत्री के नाम सौंपा जाएगा और फिर आखिर में जेल भरो आंदोलन किया जाएगा।

