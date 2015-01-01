पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:किसान सम्मेलन में ग्वालियर जा रहीं भाजपा नेताओं की बसों के सामने लेट गए किसान, दिखाए काले झंडे

श्योपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आधे घंटे प्रदर्शन के बाद लौट गए किसान, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष बोले- किसान तो हमारे साथ हैं, यह तो कांग्रेस के दलाल हैं...
  • कृषि कानूनों का विरोध कर रहे किसानों को समझाने बस से नहींं उतरा एक भी भाजपा नेता

कृषि कानूनों के फायदे समझाने के लिए भाजपा ने बुधवार को ग्वालियर में किसान सम्मेलन का आयोजन किया। इस सम्मेलन में शामिल होने के लिए श्योपुर के भाजपा नेता व कार्यकर्ता सहित किसान 5 बसों से रवाना हुए। कृषि कानूनों का विरोध कर रहे किसानों ने बायपास रोड पर इनकी बसें रोक लीं। यह किसान बसों के सामने ही लेट गए और विरोध प्रदर्शन करते हुए काले झंडे दिखाए। यह प्रदर्शन करीब आधा घंटे चला लेकिन इन्हें समझाने कोई भी भाजपा नेता बस से नहींं उतरा। कुछ देर बाद किसान लौट गए।

ग्वालियर में आयोजित हुए कृषि सम्मेलन में क्षेत्रीय सांसद केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर मौजूद थे। इसी सम्मेलन में शामिल होने के लिए बुधवार की सुबह 8 बजे श्योपुर से 5 बसों से भाजपा नेता और कार्यकर्ता ग्वालियर के लिए निकले। भाजपाइयों का दावा है कि वह इस सम्मेलन में खुद ही नहींं, बल्कि किसानों को भी लेकर गए हैं। उनकी बसें जैसे ही शहर के बायपास के नजदीक पहुंची तो कृषि कानूनों का विरोध कर रहे किसानों ने बसों को रोक लिया और प्रदर्शन करते हुए उन्हें काले झंडे दिखाए। साथ ही प्रदर्शन करते हुए सड़क पर लेट गए। यह प्रदर्शन करीब आधा घंटे चला। इसके बाद नारेबाजी करने के साथ किसान खुद ही बसों के सामने से हट गए और लौट गए।

प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसानों को समझाने बस से उतरे तक नहींं भाजपा नेता
ग्वालियर किसान सम्मेलन में ले जाई जा रही बसों को रोकने की सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची लेकिन तब तक किसान प्रदर्शन कर वहां से जा चुके थे। किसान सम्मेलन के विरोध में किए जा रहे प्रदर्शन के बीच किसानों को समझाने के लिए बसों से कोई भी भाजपा नेता नहींं उतरा। इस पर भाजपा नेताओं का कहना है कि किसान तो उनके साथ हैं। जो आंदोलन कर रहे हैं, वे तो कांग्रेसी व कांग्रेस के दलाल हैं। भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष ने तो यहां तक कहा कि यह आंदोलन सिर्फ पंजाब तक सीमित है, क्योंकि इस नए कानून से ठग व्यापारियों व बादल परिवार को नुकसान है।

केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ की नारेबाजी: श्योपुर में अब तक किसान 10 आंदोलन कर चुके हैं। बुधवार की सुबह भाजपा की बसों को रोकने के साथ ही किसानों ने 11वां आंदोलन किया। इसमें किसानों ने कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने व समर्थन मूल्य लागू कराने की मांग करते हुए केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री तोमर, भाजपा और केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की।

ग्वालियर में सम्मेलन, श्योपुर में किसानों को समझाने का प्रयास तक नहींं
भाजपा द्वारा लगातार दावा किया जा रहा है कि वह किसानों को कृषि कानून के फायदे बताएगी लेकिन श्योपुर में अब तक भाजपा ने ऐसा नहींं किया है। भाजपा ने आंदोलन में शामिल संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा, राष्ट्रीय किसान संगठन, स्वराज किसान संगठन सहित अन्य किसी भी किसान संगठन के अध्यक्षों व पदाधिकारियों से इस संबंध में कोई चर्चा नहींं की है और न ही आंदोलित अन्य किसानों से संपर्क साधा।

बसों को रोकने वाले कांग्रेस के दलाल
बसों को रोकने और काले झंडे दिखाने वाले लोग कांग्रेस के दलाल हैं। किसान तो हमारे साथ हैं और ग्वालियर में आयोजित किसान सम्मेलन में साथ गए हैं। किसानों का इस आंदोलन से कोई लेना-देना नहीं है।
सुरेंद्र जाट, जिलाध्यक्ष, भाजपा श्योपुर

