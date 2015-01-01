पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानूनों का विरोध:कुहांजापुर हाईवे के टोल नाका पर किसानों ने किया प्रदर्शन, साढ़े तीन घंटे फ्री निकाले वाहन

श्योपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर के संसदीय क्षेत्र में किसानों का 8वां प्रदर्शन
  • किसान बोले- जब तक कृषि कानून वापस नहींं होंगे, करते रहेंगे विरोध, फिर चाहे जेल जाना पड़े

कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में दिल्ली से हुए आह्वान पर शनिवार को किसानों ने कुहांजापुर हाईवे के चंद्रपुरा गांव के पास स्थित टोल नाका पर कब्जा कर लिया और साढ़े तीन घंटे तक टोल पूरी तरह फ्री करा दिया। किसानों ने धरना प्रदर्शन करते हुए कहा कि जब तक सरकार कृषि कानून रद्द करने की उनकी मांग नहीं मानती तब तक वह विरोध जारी रखेंगे। अब चाहे उन्हें जेल ही क्यों न भेजा जाए। किसानों का यह प्रदर्शन सुबह 11 बजे से दाेपहर ढाई बजे तक चला।

श्योपुर के संयुक्त किसान संगठन व स्वराज किसान संगठन के बैनरतले शनिवार को किसानों ने कुहांजापुर टोल नाका को वाहनों पर लगने वाला शुल्क ही बंद करा दिया। शनिवार को किसी भी वाहन से टोल वसूल नहींं किया जा सका। किसानों के आंदोलन को देखते हुए मौके पर बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात किया गया था।

एसडीओपी व तहसीलदार की भी मौके पर तैनाती की गई। टोला नाका पर किसानों ने धरना देकर केंद्र सरकार व प्रदेश की भाजपा सरकार को जमकर कोसा। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार चाहे अब उन्हें जेल ही क्यों न भेज दें, आंदोलन तब तक बंद नहीं होगा जब तक उनकी मांगें मानी नहींं जाती।

सुबह 11 बजे से शुरू हुआ किसानों का यह टोल फ्री आंदोलन दोपहर 2.30 बजे तक चला। इस दौरान प्रदर्शन में स्वराज किसान संगठन के अध्यक्ष राधेश्याम मीणा, विधायक बाबू जंडेल, कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष अतुल चौहान, रितेश तोमर, संजीव कुशवाह, कमल शर्मा, गुरफेज सिंह, विक्रमजीत सिंह सहित अन्य किसान मौजूद रहे।

टोल प्लाजा संचालक को पहले ही दे दी थी सूचना
किसानों का टोल फ्री कराने का आंदोलन सुबह 11 बजे से शुरू हुआ, इसकी सूचना टोल के संचालक को पूर्व में दे दी गई थी। ऐसे में टोल लेने के लिए कोई कर्मचारी भी नहींं बैठा। यह आंदोलन दोपहर 2.30 बजे यानी कुल 3.30 घंटे तक चला। जिसमें किसी भी वाहन का उक्त टोल से गुजरने पर कोई शुल्क नहींं लगा अन्यथा इस टोल पर कार के 40 व भारी वाहन के 60 रुपए तय हैं। जिससे रोजाना हजारों वाहन गुजरते हैं।

कृषि मंत्री के संसदीय क्षेत्र में किसानों का 8वां आंदोलन
देश के कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर का संसदीय क्षेत्र श्योपुर-मुरैना है। यहां श्योपुर में कृषि अध्यादेश के विरोध में किसान अब तक 7 आंदोलन कर चुके हैं। शनिवार को टोल फ्री आंदोलन के साथ यह 8वां आंदोलन रहा जिसमें किसानों ने केंद्रीय मंत्री को भी जमकर घेरा।

उन्होंने कहा कि अब तक सरकार सिर्फ पंजाब-हरियाणा के किसान ही आंदोलन में बता रही है, जबकि कृषि मंत्री के संसदीय क्षेत्र में भी किसान कृषि अध्यादेश के विरोध में हैं। इसमें सिर्फ दो राज्यों के नहींं बल्कि देशभर के किसान आंदोलन में शामिल हैं जिन्हें सरकार द्वारा सिर्फ दो राज्यों का बताकर सीमित न किया जाए।

14 दिसंबर को किसान मुख्यालय पर करेंगे धरना-प्रदर्शन
8 दिसंबर को भी किसानों ने दिल्ली से हुए आह्वान पर भारत बंद के समर्थन में प्रदर्शन किया। इस बीच बाजार किसानों के द्वारा बंद कराए गए। यह आंदोलन किसानों के लिए सफल तो रह। लेकिन इस आंदोलन के बाद दुकानदार गणेश राठौर की रिपोर्ट पर स्वराज संगठन के अध्यक्ष सहित 6 नामजद किसान व अन्य के खिलाफ एफआईआर हो गई थी। इसका सोशल मीडिया पर किसानों ने जमकर विरोध किया। वहीं अब इस एफआईआर को वापस लेने की मांग के साथ किसान 14 दिसंबर को श्योपुर में धरना-प्रदर्शन करेंगे और प्रशासन को सौंपेंगे।

