कार्रवाई:रेत-पत्थर से भरे 5 ट्रैक्टर व 3 डंपर ड्राइवरों पर एफआईआर

श्योपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कोतवाली पुलिस ने खनिज विभाग के प्रस्ताव पर की कार्रवाई

रेत, गिट्टी, पत्थर व मिट्टी से भरे हुए 5 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली और 3 डंपर प्रशासन के द्वारा कार्रवाई करते हुए पकड़े गए। इन सभी वाहनों पर खनिज की रॉयल्टी से लेकर अन्य कागजात नहीं थे। ऐसे में इनकी खनिज विभाग ने जब्ती करते हुए मामले में प्रतिवेदन कोतवाली पुलिस को भेजा। जिस पर पुलिस ने मामले में सभी वाहनों के ड्राइवरों के खिलाफ अवैध परिवहन के तहत एफआईआर दर्ज की।

खनिज विभाग के द्वारा पिछले दिनों में एक डंपर को रेत, दो डंपर गिट्टी का परिवहन करते हुए पकड़े थे। इसी तरह एक ट्रैक्टर मिट्टी व चार ट्रैक्टरों को पत्थर का परिवहन करते हुए पकड़ा। इन सभी वाहनों के खिलाफ वाहन मालिकों के लिए जुर्माने की कार्रवाई की गई। साथ ही हाईकोर्ट की अवैध खनिज परिवहन के तहत दिए गए आदेश पर एफआईआर दर्ज करने के लिए प्रतिवेदन कोतवाली पुलिस को भेजा गया।

इस पर कोतवाली पुलिस ने मामले में वाहनों के ड्राइवरों के खिलाफ कायमी कर दी। हालांकि इस पूरे मामले में वाहन मालिकों को छोड़ दिया गया। इसके अलावा दो डंपरों के कागजात तक ऑनलाइन नही मिले, इसकी भी जांच पुलिस के द्वारा की जा रही है।

