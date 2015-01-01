पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राहत:चार नए मरीज मिले, 1128 हुए संक्रमित; ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 1 हजार के पार हुई

श्योपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण से ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या बुधवार को 1 हजार पार कर गई। वहीं 4 नए मरीजों के मिलने के साथ ही कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 1 हजार 128 हो गई है। यह मरीज शहर के गुरुनावदा, ओछापुरा, वार्ड- 7 और वार्ड-13 गांधी नगर में मिले हैं। हालांकि एक्टिव केस की संख्या 114 पर स्थिर रही।

डीआरडीई में की गई 25 और जीआरएमसी में की गई 114 संदिग्ध मरीजों की जांच रिपोर्ट बुधवार की शाम निगेटिव आई है। वहीं जिला अस्पताल की ट्रूनेट मशीन और रेपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट किट में हुई 17 मरीजों की जांच में ओछापुरा निवासी गिर्राज (60) कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं।

इनके अलावा गुरुनावदा में रहने वाली वंदना बैरवा (09) की रिपोर्ट भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिली है। इनके अलावा शहर के वार्ड-7 में रहने वाले इरफान खान और शहर के वार्ड -13 गांधीनगर में रहने वाली कुंती राजपूत की रिपोर्ट भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिली है। हालांकि राहत भरी खबर यह भी है कि कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज तेजी के साथ ठीक हो रहे हैं। बुधवार की शाम 4 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज करने के साथ ही ठीक होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 1002 पर पहुंच गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें