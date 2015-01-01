पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:दुकान के आगे सड़क पर फेंका कचरा, सीएमओ ने किया जुर्माना

श्योपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीएमओ ने दुकानदारों को दी हिदायत, सड़क पर कचरा फेंका तो होगी कार्रवाई

स्वच्छता को लेकर अब नगर पालिका है। शहर में सड़क पर कचरा फैलाने को लेकर मंगलवार को सीएमओ मिनी अग्रवाल ने पहला जुर्माना किया, जिसमें दुकानदार की 500 रुपए की रसीद काट दी। इसके साथ ही बाजार में दुकानदारों को हिदायत दी कि अब सड़क पर कचरा फेंका तो अन्य दुकानदारों के खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। ठेकेदार बोला- सूअरों का शूटआउट नहीं कराना तो राशि करा दो वापस सूआरों के शूटआउट को लेकर करीब दो साल पहले टेंडर किए गए थे, जिसमें शिवपुरी के शूटरों को यह ठेका दिया गया था। लेकिन विरोध के चलते शूटआउट को रोक दिया गया। लेकिन नपा ने संबंधित ठेकेदार की अमानत राशि अब तक वापस नहीं की है। इसे लेकर मंगलवार को शूटआउट के ठेकेदार की ओर से अमानत राशि वापस करने का आवेदन सीएमओ मिनी अग्रवाल को दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें