निर्देश:हेल्पलाइन के लंबित प्रकरणों का समय पर करें निराकरण: कलेक्टर

श्योपुर3 घंटे पहले
सीएम हेल्पलाइन के प्रकरणों की समीक्षा करते हुए कलेक्टर राकेश कुमार श्रीवास्तव ने अफसरों को एक बार फिर से निर्देश दिए हैं कि वह समय पर हेल्पलाइन पर आई शिकायतों का निराकरण समय रहते करें। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर समय पर अब किसी भी अफसर के द्वारा निराकरण नहीं किया गया तो संबंधित के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। बैठक में कलेक्टर ने अधिकारियों से कहा कि विभिन्न शिकायतों का समय पर निराकरण नहीं होने के कारण शिकायत का ग्राफ बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। ऐसे में आमजन को असुविधा हो रही है। इसलिए ऑनलाइन शिकायतों का प्राथमिकता के साथ निराकरण किया जाए।

