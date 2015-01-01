पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:तेज रफ्तार ट्रैक्टर हाईवे से नीचे पलटा, दबने से ड्राइवर की मौत

श्योपुर4 घंटे पहले
कनापुर के पास पलटा हुआ ट्रैक्टर व उसके नीचे दबा ड्राइवर का शव।
  • कनापुर गांव के पास श्योपुर-खातौली हाईवे की घटना, पुलिस ने मर्ग दर्ज कर जांच की शुरू

शहर के कनापुर गांव के पास श्योपुर-खातौली हाईवे पर तेज रफ्तार ट्रैक्टर ड्राइवर के कंट्रोल से बाहर हो गया और बेकाबू हो गया। इसके बाद अनियंत्रित ट्रैक्टर हाईवे से नीचे उतरकर पलट गया। जिसके नीचे दबने से घटनास्थल पर ही ड्राइवर की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने मामले में मर्ग दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

जानकारी के अनुसार बुधवार को राजस्थान के खातौली निवासी सुग्रीव पुत्र जगन्नाथ केवट तेज रफ्तार से ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली लेकर श्योपुर की तरफ जा रहा था। यहां खाली ट्रॉली होने के कारण उसकी स्पीड बढ़ी हुई थी। ऐसे में जब वह ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली लेकर श्योपुर-खातौली हाईवे स्थित कनापुर गांव के पास पुलिया पर पहुंचा तो उसका ट्रैक्टर पर से कंट्रोल हट गया और तेज रफ्तार बेकाबू ट्रैक्टर हाईवे से नीचे उतरकर पलट गया।

ट्रैक्टर के नीचे दबने से सुग्रीव केवट की मौके पर ही दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर देहात थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची, जिसने ट्रैक्टर को सीधा करते हुए शव को निकाला और मामले में पड़ताल करने के साथ ही परिजन को सूचना दी। वही शव को पीएम उपरांत परिजन के सुपुर्द करते हुए मर्ग दर्ज कर लिया।

