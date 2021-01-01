पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऐसा है हमारा सिस्टम:एंबुलेंस नहीं पहुंची तो ट्रैक्टर से बच्चों को लेकर गए

श्योपुर6 घंटे पहले
कुपोषित बच्चों को एनआरसी में भर्ती कराने ट्रैक्टर से लेकर जाते हुए।
  • कुपोषित बच्चों को अस्पताल ले जाने के लिए एंबुलेंस बुलाई, लेकिन आई ही नहीं

कुपोषित बच्चों को लेने के लिए एंबुलेंस नहीं पहुंची तो सेक्टर सुपरवाइजर बच्चों को उनके परिजनों के साथ गांव के ट्रैक्टर से ही कराहल लेकर आईं। यहां पर उन्होंने बच्चों को एनआरसी में भर्ती करा दिया। मामला कराहल क्षेत्र के पर्तवाड़ा के गोठरा गांव में मंगलवार का है।

कराहल के पर्तवाड़ा क्षेत्र के गोठरा गांव में दो अतिकुपोषित बच्चे सामने आए थे। इन बच्चों की हालत गंभीर होने पर सेक्टर सुपरवाइजर के द्वारा परिजन से लगातार संपर्क किया जा रहा था लेकिन परिजन बच्चों को भर्ती कराने के लिए तैयार नहीं थे। इसके बाद मंगलवार को सेक्टर सुपरवाइजर अर्चना बैस, मिनी जाटव और रेखा अग्रवाल गोठरा गांव में पहुंची और कुपोषित बच्चों के परिजन को समझाइश दी। काफी देर समझाने के बाद जब बच्चों के परिजन बच्चों को एनआरसी में भर्ती कराने के लिए राजी हुए तो सेक्टर सुपरवाइजर ने एंबुलेंस को सूचना दी।

लेकिन सूचना के दो घंटे बाद भी एंबुलेंस गांव में नहीं आई तो महिलाएं एनआरसी में जाने से मना करने लगीं। ऐसे में सेक्टर सुपरवाइजर ने महिलाओं को बच्चों के साथ ट्रैक्टर से लाने का मन बना लिया। इसके बाद उन्होंने गांव के ही ट्रैक्टर चालक को तैयार कर उन्हें कराहल के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र तक पहुंचाने के लिए कहा। इसके बाद दोनों ही कुपोषित बच्चों को कराहल एनआरसी में लाया गया। यहां प्राथमिक परीक्षण के बाद उन्हें एनआरसी में भर्ती कर लिया गया।

कुपोषित बच्चे भर्ती कराने बीएमओ ने लिखा पत्र
विजयपुर में एक माह से अधिक समय से कुपोषित बच्चे भर्ती नहीं कराए गए हैं। ऐसे में विजयपुर एनआरसी खाली है। एनआरसी में बच्चों को भर्ती करने के लिए विजयपुर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के बीएमओ डॉ. केएल पचौरिया ने महिला बाल विकास विभाग को पत्र लिखा है। उन्होंने पत्र के माध्यम से कहा है कि वर्तमान में एनआरसी में एक भी बच्चा भर्ती नहीं है जबकि इस एनआरसी में 20 बच्चे भर्ती होने चाहिए।

