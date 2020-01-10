पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोराेना की बढ़ती रफ्तार:अगस्त में रोज 8 संक्रमित मिले, सितंबर में 12 मिल रहे, रिकवरी रेट भी 6% गिरा

श्योपुर13 घंटे पहले
  • अगस्त में रिकवरी रेट 82 फीसदी था, सितंबर में 76 फीसदी रह गया, सबसे ज्यादा 4 मौत भी इसी महीने में हुईं
  • टीआई की पत्नी की दूसरी रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव, 8 नए मरीज मिले, 764 केस

जिले में कोरोना का संक्रमण तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। अगस्त महीने में रोज 8 संक्रमित मिल रहे थे जबकि सितंबर महीने में प्रतिदिन 12 पॉजिटिव मरीज सामने आ रहे हैं। संक्रमण की बढ़ती रफ्तार के बीच रिकवरी रेट भी गिर गया है। अगस्त में रिकवरी रेट 82 फीसदी तक पहुंच गया था लेकिन अब 6 फीसदी गिरकर 76 प्रतिशत पर आ गया है।

जिने में 30 जून तक सिर्फ 78 पॉजिटिव मरीज थे। इसके बाद जुलाई महीने में 171 और अगस्त महीने में 268 पॉजिटिव मरीज मिल चुके हैं। वहीं सितंबर माह में अब तक 239 लाेग संक्रमित हाे चुके हैं। जुलाई माह में औसत 5.7 मरीज, अगस्त माह में 8 मरीज रोज मिले थे जबकि सितंबर माह में औसत 12 मरीज रोज मिल रहे हैं। संक्रमण बढ़ने का मुख्य कारण मास्क न लगाना और साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन न करना है। संक्रमित मरीजों का लगातार बढ़ता दायरा प्रशासन के लिए भी चिंता का कारण है। हालांकि संक्रमण की रफ्तार को रोकने के लिए अब स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने अस्पताल में आने वाले प्रत्येक व्यक्ति की जांच कराने का फैसला किया है। जिला अस्पताल के अलावा अब विजयपुर, कराहल, बड़ौदा में भी अस्पताल आने वाले मरीजों की जांच शुरू कर दी गई है।

कोरोना से अब तक 8 ने दम तोड़ा, विभाग ने बताई सिर्फ 4 की ही मौत
जिले में कोरोना ने अब तक 8 मरीजों की जान ले ली है। इसमें अप्रैल से लेकर अगस्त माह तक सिर्फ 4 मरीजों की मौत हुई थी। सितंबर माह के 20 दिनों में ही 4 और मरीजों ने इलाज के दौरान अपना दम तोड़ दिया है लेकिन इन मौतों को स्वास्थ्य विभाग छिपाने में लगा हुआ है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 8 मरीजों की मौत होने के बाद भी कोरोना से सिर्फ 4 मरीजों की मौत होना बताया है।

584 मरीज स्वस्थ्य होकर पहुंचे घर अब तक 77% मरीज ठीक हुए
जिले में अब तक मिले 756 मरीजों में से 584 मरीजों को स्वस्थ होने के बाद अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज कर घर भेजा जा चुका है। इस हिसाब से 77 प्रतिशत मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं। जुलाई माह में मिले संक्रमित मरीजों की तुलना में 64.11 प्रतिशत, अगस्त माह में मिले पॉजिटिव मरीजों की तुलना में 82 प्रतिशत और सितंबर माह में मिले पॉजिटिव मरीजों की तुलना में 76 प्रतिशत मरीज ठीक हुए हैं।

सोमवार को 231 संदिग्ध मरीजों की जांच रिपोर्ट हुई जारी, 10 मरीज डिस्चार्ज
श्योपुर | जिले में सोमवार को जारी हुई 231 संदिग्ध मरीजों की रिपोर्ट में 8 नए मरीजों को कोरोना संक्रमण हुआ है। इनमें शहर के ढेंगदा, गांधीनगर, वार्ड नंबर 13, मोहन जी की बगीची और वार्ड नंबर 19 में एक-एक मरीज मिला है। जबकि विजयपुर के अंधपुरा में 3 मरीजों को कोरोना संक्रमण पुष्टि हुई है। इसी के साथ जिले में कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या अब 764 हो गई है।

सोमवार को जारी हुई 231 संदिग्ध मरीजों की जांच में अंधपुरा निवासी विजय भार्गव (40), रामस्वरूप जाटव (55), सपना जाटव (25) पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इनके अलावा शहर के ढेंगदा में चित्रलेखा गुर्जर (19), गांधी नगर निवासी दीपक आर्या(24), वार्ड नंबर 13 निवासी दीपिका गोस्वामी (43), मोहन जी की बगीची निवासी अंबिका चौहान (07) और वार्ड नंबर 19 में नजमा बानो (27) की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। सभी मरीजों को जिला अस्पताल के आइसोलेशन में भर्ती किया गया है।

