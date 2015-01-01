पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:किसान संगठन की मौजूदगी में बिजली कंपनी के अधिकारी करेंगे मोटर पंपों की जांच, वास्तविक बिल देने की प्रक्रिया होगी शुरू

श्योपुर3 घंटे पहले
किसान स्वराज संगठन के साथ बैठक करते बिजली कंपनी के जीएम
  • किसान स्वराज संगठन के साथ मंगलवार को बिजली कंपनी के जीएम ने बैैैैैठक में तय की रूपरेखा

जिले में सिंचाई पंप कनेक्शनधारी किसानों को को कागजों में हार्स पावर बढ़ाकर मनमानी खपत के बिजली बिलों को लेकर सोमवार को हुए बिजली दफ्तर के घेराव के बाद मंगलवार को विद्युत वितरण कंपनी के जीएम ने किसान संगठन के सदस्यों के साथ बैठक करते हुए चर्चा की। इस दौरान किसान संगठन ने भ्रष्टाचार और दुर्व्यवहार करने वाले कनिष्ठ अभियंताओं को तत्काल हटाने और वास्तविक बिजली बिल दिए जाने की मांग की।

गौरतलब है कि सोमवार को बढ़े हुए बिजली बिलों से नाराज किसानों ने किसान स्वराज संगठन के बैनर तले बिजली कंपनी का घेराव करे हुए धरना प्रदर्शन किया था। मंगलवार को किसान स्वराज संगठन के सदस्यों के साथ बिजली कंपनी के जीएम दिनेश सुखीजा ने बैठक की और समस्याओं के निराकरण पर विस्तार से चर्चा की। उन्होंंने कहा कि प्रत्येक वितरण केंद्र पर बिजली कंपनी के अधिकारियों के साथ किसान संगठन के दो प्रतिनिधि मौके पर जाकर खुद जांच कराएंगे।

इस दौरान किसान संगठन संगठन ने मांग करते हुए कहा कि किसी भी किसान के खेत से ट्रांसफार्मर जब्त नहीं किए जाएं और बिजली के बिल भरने के लिए दवाब नहीं बनाया जाए। साथ ही वास्तविक बिल ही प्रदान किए जाएं। इस मौके पर किसान स्वराज संगठन के जिलाध्यक्ष राधेश्याम मीणा, राजेंद्र मीणा, जसवंत सिंह बछेरी, बालमुकुंद आदि लोग मौजूद रहे।

