परेशानी:बढ़ा हुआ मानदेय सिर्फ तीन महीने दिया, समय पर वेतन नहीं मिलता

श्योपुर4 घंटे पहले
नगर पालिका शिवपुरी में कार्यरत संविदा, दैनिक वेतन भोगी और अंशकालीन कर्मचारी एक साल से वेतन विसंगति से जूझ रहे हैं। अपनी वेतन संबंधी मांगों को लेकर मंगलवार को सफाई कर्मचारियों ने सीएमओ को अपनी चार मांगों का निराकरण के लिए ज्ञापन सौंपा है। एक दिन के अंदर समाधान नहीं निकलने पर 18 नवंबर से अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर जाने की चेतावनी दी है।

नगर पालिका शिवपुरी में कार्यरत कुशल, अर्द्धकुशल, अकुशल कर्मचारियों की पीआईसी द्वारा वेतन बढ़ाई थी। बढ़ी हुई वेतन सिर्फ तीन महीने तक मिली, फिर तीन महीने बाद पीआईसी के ठहराव को अमान्य कर पूर्व की तरह वेतन भुगतान किया जा रहा है। सफाईकर्मियों का कहना है कि शासन द्वारा हर छह महीने में वेतनवृद्धि का आदेश जारी किया जाता है।

कलेक्टर द्वारा भी तीनों श्रेणी का वेतन बढ़वाने के लिए फिर से आदेश जारी किया जाता है, जो समय पर नियम द्वारा लागू नहीं किया जाता। तीस दिन कार्य करने के बाद कर्मचारियों को समय पर महीने की 5 तारीख को वेतन नहीं मिलता। निकाय द्वारा हर महीने 15 दिन बीत जाने पर वेतन जारी किया जाता है। इस कारण कर्मचारियों को पारिवारिक एवं आर्थिक समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ता है। कार्यालयीन समय के बाद भी कर्मचारियों से कार्य कराने के लिए मजबूर किया जाता है।

इन चारों मांगों का निराकरण नहीं होने पर अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल: कर्मचारियों को पीआईसी ठहराव के अनुसार एरियर के साथ वेतन का भुगतान किया जाए। शासन द्वारा जारी आदेश के अनुसार मय एरियर के बढ़ा हुआ वेतन दिया जाए। महीने की हर 5 तारीख को वेतन का भुगतान हो। कर्मचारियों से कार्यालयीन समय में ही कार्य कराया जाए। कार्यालयीन समय के अलावा भी काम कराया जाता है तो उसका पारिश्रमिक दिया जाए। एक दिन के भीतर मांगे पूरी नहीं होने पर 18 नवंबर से काम बंद करके अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल पर चले जाएंगे। यदि कर्मचारी हड़ताल पर जाते हैं तो शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था चौपट हो जाएगी।

