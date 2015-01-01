पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:सैंपल बढ़ाए तो एक दिन में 15 संक्रमित मिले

श्योपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • शनिवार को तीन लैबों में 195 संदिग्ध मरीजों की जांच की गई, 6 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज कर घर भेजा

जिले में सैंपलों की संख्या बढ़ते ही शनिवार को कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में उछाल आ गया। तीन लैबों में कराई गई 195 कोरोना संदिग्ध मरीजों की जांच में कुल 15 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए हैं। पॉजिटिव मरीजों में दो जेल कैदी व एक शासकीय हाईस्कूल के प्राचार्य शामिल हैं।

वहीं मधुवन कॉलोनी में एक ही परिवार में 4 मरीज मिले हैं। वार्ड 16, बासोंद, वार्ड नंबर 7, वार्ड 1, किलोरच-पच्चीपुरा, दांतरदाखुर्द, सोंठवा और केशव नगर में भी कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए हैं। जिले में दीपावली का त्योहार होने की वजह से लोगों के द्वारा कम सैंपलिंग कराई जा रही थी। बीते सात दिनों में औसत 70 सैंपल रोज लिए गए। इनमें औसत तीन या चार पॉजिटिव मरीज ही सामने आ रहे थे।

वहीं शनिवार को जीआरएमसी, डीआरडीई और जिला अस्पताल में हुई 195 मरीजों की जांच में 15 पॉजिटिव मरीज सामने आए। इनमें जेल में बंद रामेंद्र उर्फ रीछा (28), कल्लू उर्फ राम (32), वार्ड नंबर 16 में रहने वालीं विद्याबाई अग्रवाल (40), बासोंद निवासी रामगीजा (25), वार्ड नंबर 7 निवासी फरजाना (17), वार्ड नंबर 1 में रहने वाले फिरोज अंसारी (23), किलोरच-पच्चीपुरा में रहने वाली रामलेखा सुमन (32), मधुवन कॉलोनी में रहने वालीं अभिलाषा पारते (34), उनके पति दीपचंद पारते(35), बेटी दृशी (09) और बेटे अभयदीप (03) की रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई है।

इनके अलावा दांतरदा खुर्द निवासी भूरी (26), सोंठवा निवासी किशोरी (27) और केशव नगर निवासी सौरव जांगिड़ (29) कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। वहीं शासकीय हायर सेकेंड्री स्कूल के प्राचार्य एसके सोलंकी (56) भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। इन्हें एक दिन पूर्व पॉजिटिव आईं इनकी पत्नी से कोरोना संक्रमण हुआ है। इसी के साथ कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 1175 हो गई है। जबकि एक्टिव केसों की संख्या बढ़कर 70 पर पहुंच गई है।

