त्योहार:करवा चौथ आज, शाम 5.29 से 6.48 बजे तक पूजा का मुहूर्त

श्योपुर2 घंटे पहले
मंगलवार को शहर के बाजार में ठेले पर करवा खरीदतीं महिलाएं।
  • ज्याेतिषी बाेले- गणेश जी की तिथि और बुधवार हाेने से बन रहे सर्वार्थ सिद्धि व शिव याेग में व्रत रखने से पूरी होगी मनाेकामना

इस बार सुहागिनों का सबसे बड़ा और महापर्व करवा चौथ बुधवार को सर्वार्थ सिद्धि व शिवयोग में मनाया जाएगा। सुहागिनें इस महापर्व को उत्साह और उल्लास से बनाने के लिए तैयारियों में जुटी हुई है। बाजार में करवे सजने शुरू हो गए। शास्त्रों में यह व्रत अच्छे गृहस्थ जीवन के लिए महत्वपूर्ण बताया है।करवा चौथ महज एक व्रत ही नहीं है। अपितु यह पति-पत्नी के पावन रिश्ते को भी अधिक मजबूत करने वाला व्रत है।

चतुर्थी गणेशजी की तिथि है और इस दिन बुधवार होने के साथ सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग, शिव योग भी रहेगा। ऐसा संयोग बहुत कम आता है। यह संयोग महिलाओं की मनोकामनाएं पूरी करने में शुभ रहेगा। विवाहिताएं पति की लंबी उम्र की कामना करते हुए यह व्रत करेंगी। विधि-विधान से माता पार्वती और भगवान गणेश की पूजा-अर्चना करेंगी। करवा चौथ की कथा सुनेंगीं। फिर रात को चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य देने के बाद व्रत खुलेंगी। ज्योतिषाचार्य सुगन नागर ने बताया कि चंद्रमा को आयु, सुख और शांति कारक माना गया है। इनकी पूजा से वैवाहिक जीवन सुखमय बनता है। पति की आयु भी लंबी होती है। ज्योतिष रत्न आचार्य नागर ने कहा कि करवा चौथ व्रत का विशेष महत्व है।

करवा चौथ के दिन महिलाएं बड़ी ही श्रद्धा भाव से शिव, पार्वती, कार्तिकेय, गणेश जी की पूजा करती है। करवा चौथ का पावन व्रत प्रतिवर्ष कार्तिक मास में कृष्ण पक्ष की चतुर्थी तिथि के दिन रखा जाता है। उन्होंने बताया कि करवा चौथ पूजा मुहूर्त बुधवार को शाम 5 बजकर 29 मिनट से शाम 6 बजकर 48 मिनट तक है। चंद्रोदय रात 8 बजकर 16 मिनट पर है।

छलनी पर डबल खर्च पर करवा शहर में बनने से राहत
दुकानदार संतोष व स्वरूप ने बताया कि पिछले साल छलनी की कीमत औसतन 15 से 20 रुपए तक थी। अब इसकी कीमत 30 से 40 रुपए तक पहुंच गई है। हालांकि पूजा का सामान श्रृंगार पुड़िया 5 रुपए, सीक 5 रुपए, कथा बुक 10 रुपए में ही मिल रही हैं।

बाजार में खरीदारी के लिए भी जुटी महिलाएं
पहली बार करवा चौथ व्रत करने वाली नवविवाहिताओं में विशेष उत्साह बना हुआ है। वह घर की बुजुर्ग महिलाओं मां, सास, ननंद आदि से घर की परंपरानुसार इस व्रत को करने का विधि विधान समझ रही हैं। कहा जाता है कि इस दिन महिलाओं को सोलह शृंगार करके ही पूजा में शामिल होना चाहिए। यही वजह है कि महिलाएं इन दिनों बाजारों में सोलह श्रृंगार के सामान खरीदने में जुटी हुई हैं।

