हादसा:कूनो सायफन पुल पर गड्‌ढे के कारण पलटी कार, पांच घायल

श्योपुर2 घंटे पहले
वीरपुर में कूनो सायफन पुल से पलटकर नीचे गिरी कार।
  • मंगलवार दोपहर झुंडपुरा से कार में सवार होकर रघुनाथपुर जा रहे थे लोग

वीरपुर थाना क्षेत्र के कूनो सायफन पुल पर गड्ढे में पहिया फंसने पर कार पलट गई। इस हादसे में कार सवार कुल पांच लोग घायल हो गए हैं। जिन्हें इलाज के लिए वीरपुर के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भर्ती कराया गया। घटना मंगलवार की दोपहर की बताई गई है। हालांकि सभी घायलों को मामूली चोटें होने से प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उन्हें घर भेज दिया गया।

जानकारी के अनुसार खेड़ा-झुंडपुरा निवासी दिलशाद पुत्र अनवर खान अपने परिजन के साथ मंगलवार को झुंडपुरा से रघुनाथपुर की ओर रिश्तेदारी में शामिल होने के लिए जा रहे थे। वह जैसे ही वीरपुर के पास कूनो सायफन पुल पर पहुंचे तभी गड्ढे में उनकी कार का पहिया फंस गया और कार पलटकर सड़क के नीचे आ गई। कार के अंदर दो बच्चों सहित कुल 7 लोग सवार थे। राहगीर और ग्रामीणों ने घायलों को तत्काल कार से निकालकर इलाज के लिए वीरपुर के अस्पताल में भेजा। जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद सभी को घर भेज दिया गया। गनीमत यह रही कि कार धीमी गति से चल रही थी, इसलिए कार में सवार लोगों को हल्की चोटें आईं और गंभीर हादसा टल गया।

इधर, बाइक की टक्कर से युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल
मानपुर थाना क्षेत्र के गिरधरपुर में नहर की पुलिया पर तेज रफ्तार बाइक ने लाड़पुरा निवासी महेंद्र सिंह भदौरिया को सोमवार की शाम टक्कर मार दी। हादसे के बाद बाइक सहित उसका चालक मौके से फरार जबकि महेंद्र को घायल अवस्था में इलाज के लिए जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

