पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कूनो में आएंगे अफ्रीकी चीते:डीएफओ को तैयारियां करने के लिए आया पत्र

श्योपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कूनो में दक्षिणी अफ्रीकी चीतों को साल के अंत तक पहुंचने की उम्मीद

गिर के शेरों की बसाहट का सपना लिए कूनो जंगल में अब दक्षिणी अफ्रीकी चीतों की दहाड़ें सुनाईं देंगीं। इसी साल के अंत तक नामीबीया से सात चीतों को कूनो में शिफ्ट किया जा सकता है। शासन ने दो फरवरी को एक पत्र कूनो डीएफओ को लिखते हुए उन्हें चीतों की बसाहट की तैयारी करने के साथ भोपाल आकर चर्चा करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

गौरतलब है कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट से दक्षिण अफ्रीका से चीतों को लाने की अनुमति मिलने के बाद केंद्र शासन ने चीतों को शिफ्ट करने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी थी। इसके लिए कूनो के अलावा दो और अभ्यारण इसके लिए चिह्नित किए थे, लेकिन 28 नंवबर को श्योपुर आई वाइल्ड लाइफ इंस्टीट़्यूट ऑफ इंडिया की टीम ने श्योपुर के कूनो को दक्षिण अफ्रीकी शेरों को रखने के लिए मुफीद पाया था।

400 वर्ग किमी क्षेत्र में चीतों की होगी व्यवस्था
डीएफओ पीके वर्मा के मुताबिक कूनो में दक्षिण अफ्रीका के चीतों को बसाने के लिए साढ़े 400 वर्ग किमी के एरिया में कांटेदार झाड़ियां और बबूल के पेड़ों को हटाने का काम किया जाएगा।

चार मादा और तीन नर चीतों को लाया जाएगा
डीएफओ ने बताया कि दक्षिण अफ्रीका से चार मादा और तीन नर चीते आएंगे जिसकी बसाहट की चर्चा करने के लिए भोपाल से अपर सचिव ने उन्हें पत्र भेजा है। इसके लिए वे जल्द ही भोपाल रवाना होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें