पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

त्योहार:अभाव के अंधेरे में बच्चों के चेहरे पर बिखेरी खुशी की रोशनी, लोगों ने शहीदों के सम्मान में दीप जलाए

श्योपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रूप चौदस पर निखारा गृहलक्ष्मी ने अपना सौंदर्य, धन लक्ष्मी के आगमन के लिए सजा रहे घर द्वार
  • जिलेभर में शुक्रवार को धनतेरस के साथ धूमधाम से मनी छोटी दीपावली, खरीदाराें से बाजार रहे गुलजार

दीप महापर्व में शहर समेत जिलेभर में शुक्रवार को धनतेरस के साथ ही लाेगाें ने छोटी दिवाली धूमधाम से मनाई। कई दिनों से महालक्ष्मी के स्वागत में अपने घरबार सजाने में व्यस्त गृहलक्ष्मियों ने रूप चौदस पर तिल से बना उबटन लगाकर शृंगार किया। आकर्षक परिधान में सजी संवरी महिलाओं ने शाम को यम के नाम का एक बड़ा दीपक जलाकर घर की देहरी के सामने रखा। इसी दिन धनतेरस भी हाेने से शहर के बाजार दिनभर खरीदाराें से गुलजार रहे। वहीं राष्ट्रभक्त युवा संगठन ने गरीब परिवार के बच्चों के बीच सार्थक दीपावली मनाते हुए खुशी बांटी।

उधर नवचेतना युवा संगठन की ओर से जयस्तंभ पर लोगों ने देश के जांबाज वीर शहीदाें के सम्मान में दीपक जलाए। एक दीप शहीदों के नाम कार्यक्रम में देर रात तक शहरवासियों का तांता लगा रहा।भाजपा नेताओं ने एक साथ दीप जलाकर शहीदों के सम्मान में प्रार्थना दीपावली की पूर्व संध्या पर नवचेतना युवा संगठन की पहल को सराहा। कार्तिक कृष्ण अमावस्या पर शनिवार को दीपावली का त्योहार बड़े धूमधाम से मनाया जाएगा। इस अवसर पर धनवैभव की अधिष्ठात्री देवी लक्ष्मीजी का पूजन होगा।

बाजार में उमड़े खरीदार, खूब बिके मिट्टी के दीपक
जिलावासियाें ने शुक्रवार को दिन में धनतेरस और शाम को छाेटी दिवाली मनाई। धनतेरस पर खरीदारी के चलते बाजार में भीड़ उमड़ती रही। सर्राफा, बर्तन और कपड़े की दुकानाें पर खरीदाराें का जमावड़ा लगा रहा। वहीं राजस्थानी संस्कृति के रंग में रंगे श्याेपुर क्षेत्र में दीपावली पर अपने घर को रोशन करने के साथ ही महिलाएं पराई दहलीज को भी आलोकित करेंगी।

शाम को सजधजकर महिलाएं दूसराें के घर जलते हुए दीपक रखने निकलेंगी। इसके लिए शुक्रवार को शहर में मिट्‌टी के दीयों की जमकर खरीदारी की गई। शहर के गुलंबर चौक, पुराना बस स्टैंड, सूबात चाैराहा, टाेड़ी बाजार, पुल दरवाजा पर सड़क किनारे लगी कुम्हारों की दुकानों पर दिनभर ग्राहक की भीड़ लगी रही।

आदिवासी बच्चों के बीच बांटी मुस्कान
राष्ट्र भक्त युवा संगठन एवं भारत स्काउट गाइड संघ की टीम ने शुक्रवार को टाल का सहराना में जाकर छोटी दीपावली मनाई। शहर के वार्ड नं 17 की आदिवासी बस्ती में प्रत्येक घर में दीपक की राेशनी फैले, इसके लिए संगठन की ओर से आदिवासी परिवाराें को दीपक,तेल,बाती और मास्क वितरित किए।

व्यवसाय के अनुसार तय करें शुभ लग्न और मुहूर्त
ज्योतिषाचार्य के अनुसार अपने व्यवसाय के आधार पर दीपावली पूजन का मुहूर्त तय करना चाहिए। सही लग्न और मुहूर्त में पूजन करने से मनोकामना शीघ्र पूरी हाेती है। फैक्टरी, सड़क का काम करने वाले, लोहा से जुड़े कारोबार, ठेकेदार, खदान व्यवसाय से जुड़े लोगों को कुंभ लग्न में माता लक्ष्मी का पूजन करना चाहिए।

मीडिया, वस्त्र व्यापारी, कम्प्यूटर, कॉस्मेटिक व कलाकारों को वृषभ लग्न में पूजन करना चाहिए। किराना व्यापारी, ब्रोकर, शिक्षा, एकाउंट, बैंक, बीमा से जुड़े लोगों को मिथुन लग्न में पूजन करना चाहिए । इसी तरह चिकित्सा क्षेत्र से जुड़े लोगों के लिए भी मिथुन लग्न बेहतर है । ज्वेलर्स, अधिकारी, नेता व समाजसेवक को सिंह लग्न में मां लक्ष्मी का पूजन करना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें