जानवरों का फसलों पर आतंक:खेतों में उग रही फसलों को उजाड़ रहे जंगली जानवरों के झुंड, गेहूं और चना को नुकसान

श्योपुर4 घंटे पहले
बड़ौदा क्षेत्र में कराहल के जंगल से सटे इलाके में खेतों में चर रहे हिरणों के झुंड।
  • खेती करना दूभर हुआ तो किसानों ने फॉरेस्ट अफसरों से की गुहार

जिले के बड़ौदा, मानपुर व गिरधरपुर क्षेत्र में नदियों और जंगल के आसपास कई गांवों में इन दिनों वन्यजीवों का आतंक किसानों के लिए भारी पड़ रहा है। जंगली जानवरों के झुंड खेतों में उग रही रबी फसलों को नुकसान पहुंचा रहे हैं। अपनी फसलों को उजाड़ से बचाने के लिए किसानों को कड़ाके की सर्दी में पर रातजगा करना पड़ रहा है। रखवाली करने के बाद भी हिरण, रोजड़ा, नीलगाय और जंगली सुअरों के झुंड खेतों में घुसकर फसलें रौंद रहे हैं। ग्राम नागदा में जंगली सुअरों से परेशान सब्जी उत्पादक किसानों ने जिला प्रशासन एवं वन विभाग के अधिकारियों को आवेदन देकर राहत दिलाने की मांग की है।

जिले के कूनो वन्यजीव अभयारण्य व सामान्य वन मंडल के नजदीक बसे कराहल, गोरस, पनवाड़ा, सिलपुरी, सूंसवाड़ा के अलावा गिरधरपुर , मानपुर सहित बड़ौदा क्षेत्र के पार्वती नदी के आसपास बसे दर्जनभर गांवों में जंगली जानवर, सुअर, रोजड़े, हिरण व अन्य जानवरों का आंतक दिनोंदिन बढ़ रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि सैकड़ों की संख्या में वन्यजीव खेतों में घुसकर गेहूं और चना की फसलों को नुकसान कर रहे हैं।

गेहूं और चने की फसल में ज्यादा नुकसान
जंगली जानवरों के कारण इलाके में गेहूं व चने की फसल को नुकसान ज्यादा हो रहा है। मानपुर के किसान संतोष राजौरिया, बजरंगलाल माली, कुलदीप शुक्ला, गिरधरपुर के किसान राम जलाल आदिवासी ने बताया कि इलाके में रोजड़ों की तादाद हर साल बढ़ती जा रही है। रोजड़ों के अलावा जंगली सुअरों से हर सीजन में किसानों को काफी नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है।

दिन में बिलायती बबूलों में छिपे जानवर रात में चट करते हैं फसल
किसानो ने बताया कि बड़े भू भाग में फैली बीहड़ जमीन में बिलायती बबूल के पेड़ उग रहे हैं। यहां जंगली जानवर दिनभर बबूल के झुरमुट में छिपे रहते हैं तथा रात को खेतों में घुसकर खड़ी फसल चट करते हैं। वीरपुर , झिरन्या, पनवाड़ा में पिछले दिनों में जंगली जानवरों के हमले में कई किसान घायल हो चुके हैं।

जितना हो सकता है उतना प्रबंध कर रहा विभाग
जंगल से सटे इलाके में जानवरों से फसलों को नुकसान होने की शिकायतें अक्सर किसान करते हैं। वन क्षेत्र के गांवों में यह आम समस्या है। जंगली जानवरों से बचाव में जितना कुछ हो सकता है उतना प्रबंध विभाग कर रहा है। जंगली जानवरों के मामले में और कर भी क्या सकते हैं।
सुधांशु यादव, डीएफओ, सामान्य वन मंडल श्योपुर

