नगर पालिका:मैडम, 265 नपाकर्मियाें काे पगार में नहीं मिला दिवाली एडवांस, नपा सीएमओ बाेली- अब मांगते ही मिलेगा

श्योपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 30 हजार से कम वेतन वाले कर्मचारियाें काे 10 हजार तक एडवांस की सुविधा, वेतन से 10 समान किस्त में कटेंगे

काेराेनाकाल में बाजार में उपभाेक्ता खपत बढ़ाने के लिए राज्य सरकार ने प्रदेश के सभी विभागाें में कर्मचारियाें काे दीपावली से पहले 10 हजार एडवांस उपलब्ध कराने के आदेश दिए हैं, यह पैसा बाद में वेतन से 10 समान किस्त में काटा जा सकेगा, लेकिन नगरपालिका में काम करने वाले कर्मचारियाें काे पगार के साथ एडवांस राशि नहीं दी गई है।

दिल खाेलकर परिवार के लिए खर्चा करने की उम्मीद पर अब अपनी दिवाली फीकी हाेती नजर आ रही है। यह बात बुधवार काे मुख्य नगरपालिका अधिकारी के ऑफिस में पहुंचे सफाई कर्मचारियाें ने कही। सीएमओ मिनी अग्रवाल ने नगरपालिका कर्मचारियाें काे मांगने पर दीवाली से पहले यह एडवांस राशि उपलब्ध कराने की बात कही है।

नगरपालिका के अधीन 265 कर्मचारी कार्यरत हैं। राज्य सरकार की ओर से 30 हजार से कम वेतन पाने वाले सभी संविदा, दैनिक वेतनभाेगी, अस्थायी कर्मियाें काे दीपावली के लिए 10 हजार अग्रिम देने संंबंधी आदेश की काॅपी साथ में लेकर नगरपालिका में विधायक प्रतिनिधि सिराज दाऊदी के साथ बुधवार दाेपहर सफाईकर्मी सीएमओ मिनी अग्रवाल के पास पहुंचे ।

मुलाकात के दाैरान उनको एडवांस राशि दिवाली से पहले दिए जाने की मांग की ताकि वह परिवार की जरूरत के अनुसार बाजार में दिल खाेलकर खरीदारी कर सकें। सीएमओ मिनी अग्रवाल ने कहा कि आप सभी कर्मचारी हंसी खुशी से दीपावली मनाने के लिए अपनी तैयारी में कमी नहीं रखें। यह एडवांस राशि जल्द उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी।

