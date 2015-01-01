पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:फिलोजपुरा संस्था के मैनेजर और सुपरवाइजर निलंबित

श्योपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गुरुवार को मुरैना से आई जांच टीम के साथ भिड़ गए थे मैनेजर व सुपरवाइजर को अंबाह-पोरसा किया अटैच

जिला सहकारी बैंक की संस्था फिलोजपुरा के मैनेजर व फील्ड सुपरवाइजर एक बार फिर से जांच में फंस गए है। यहां दोनों के खिलाफ बैंक के सीईओ ने निलंबन आदेश जारी करते हुए उन्हें अम्बाह-पोरसा में अटैच कर दिया है। इसके साथ ही उक्त मामले में भी जांच की बात कही है।

दरअसल फिलोजपुरा सेवा सहकारी संस्था के मैनेजर चौथमल शर्मा व फील्ड सुपरवाइजर के विरुद्ध विधायक जंडेल के द्वारा की गई शिकायत के बाद गुरुवार को मुरैना से टीम जांच के लिए पहुंची। लेकिन यहां मैनेजर व फील्ड ऑफिसर आपस में भिड़ गए। जिसमें मैनेजर चौथमल शर्मा ने फील्ड सुपरवाइजर के खिलाफ मारपीट की एफआईआर दर्ज करा दी। अब इस मामले में बैंक के सीईओ ने शुक्रवार को दोनों के खिलाफ निलंबन आदेश जारी कर दिए है।

जिसमें मैनेजर चौथमल शर्मा को निलंबित करते हुए पोरसा व फील्ड सुपरवाइजर शिवचरण शर्मा को निलंबित करते हुए अम्बाह अटैच कर दिया गया है। सीईओ ने दोनों के निलंबन के साथ आदेश में लिखा कि जांच टीम के सामने दोनों ने अभद्र भाषा का उपयोग किया और किसानों को भड़काने की भी कोशिश की, जिसमें दोनों की शिकायतें पूर्व में भी बैंक को प्राप्त हुई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें