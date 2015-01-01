पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

काेराेना वायरस:संक्रमण के चलते कथा पंडाल में श्राेताओं काे बिना मास्क प्रवेश की अनुमति नहीं

श्योपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भगवान ने वामन अवतार राजा बलि के अभिमान का घमंड चूर किया: शास्त्री:

शहर के बड़ाैदा राेड स्थित शिव मंदिर में रविवार काे समुद मंथन लीला और वामन अवतार मुख्य प्रसंग रहे। पंडित रामलखन शास्त्री ने वामन अवतार प्रसंग के जरिए दान की महिमा का बखान करते हुए कहा कि राजा बलि को अपनी दानशीलता पर अभिमान हो गया था। वह 99 यज्ञ पूरे कर चुका था।

100 वां यज्ञ पूरे करने पर वह अजर अमर हो जाता। उसी समय भगवान विष्णु का वामन अवतार लेते हैं और राजा बलि के यहां भिक्षा मांगने जाते हैं। बलि ने वामन जी से उनकी इच्छा अनुसार मांग करने की मंशा जाहिर की। इस पर भगवान वामन ने तीन पग भूमि मांगी। दो पग में चराचर जगत को नाप लिया और राजा बलि से कहा तीसरा पग कहा रखूं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें