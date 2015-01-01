पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:आंबेडकर पार्क की रेलिंग और क्षतिग्रस्त गेट दुरुस्त कराने सौंपा ज्ञापन

श्योपुर3 घंटे पहले
शहर के पाली रोड स्थित अंबेडकर पार्क के गेट व रेलिंग क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए हैं। इसके अलावा बाबा साहेब की प्रतिमा के माल्यापर्ण के लिए सीढ़ी नहीं होने की वजह से अनुयायियों को माल्यार्पण करने में परेशानी आती है। इस परेशानी के निदान के लिए मंगलवार को अंबेडकर के अनुयायियों के द्वारा नपा सीएमओ को ज्ञापन सौंपा हे।

रामलाल सूर्यवंशी और ओपी जारोलिया ने बताया कि अंबेडकर पार्क के गेट का पिलर क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया है। इसके अलावा माल्यार्पण के लिए प्रतिमा के पास सीढ़ी नहीं है और प्रतिमा स्टेंड भी क्षतिग्रस्त है। वहीं पार्क में पर्याप्त रोशनी की व्यवस्था भी नहीं है। इससे लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। उन्होंने नपा सीएमओ मिनी अग्रवाल को ज्ञापन सौंपकर सीढ़ी लगवाने, प्रतिमा स्टेंड और पिलर सही कराने के साथ-साथ पार्क में पर्याप्त रोशनी की व्यवस्था व पार्क का रूका हुआ निर्माण कार्य शुरू कराए जाने की मांग की है।

