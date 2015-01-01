पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनसुनवाई:तीन बार छेड़खानी की, शिकायत की पर पुलिस ने नहीं सुनी, अब बोली- मर जाऊंगी पर आबरू नहीं लुटने दूंगी

श्योपुर4 घंटे पहले
एसपी ऑफिस परिसर में कक्ष के बाहर कुर्सी लगाकर जनसुनवाई करते एसपी राजेश सिंह चंदेल।
  • पिछोर थाना के पुलिस कर्मियों पर आरोप लगाकर आवेदक बोला- एक्सीडेंट मामले में कार्रवाई के लिए पुलिस मांग रही 20 हजार

तीन बार आरोपी छेड़छाड़ कर बलात्कार का प्रयास कर चुका है, मारपीट भी की। जिसकी शिकायत खनियांधाना थाने में की लेकिन पुलिस ने कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। अब यदि मेरे साथ दोबारा छेड़खानी हुई तो मैं आरोपी को उसके मकसद में कामयाब नहीं होने दूंगी और किसी भी कीमत पर अपनी आबरू लुटने नहीं दूंगी भले ही मुझे विरोध करते हुए मरना ही क्यों न पढे। यह शिकायत खेत पर मजदूरी करने वाली महिला ने मंगलवार को जनसुनवाई के दौरान एस को लगाई। जिस पर एस पी ने आवेदन कार्रवाई के लिए थाना प्रभारी को मार्क कर दिया।

खनियांधाना की विवाहिता युवती ने बताया कि 1 नवंबर को वह जब खेत से चारा काटकर घर लौट रही थी तो आरोपी मुकेश लोधी ने बुरी नियत से उसे पकड लिया और दुष्कर्म की कोशिश करने लगा। जब मैने उसे काटा तो उससे छूटी और चिल्ला दी जिससे वहां से आरोपी भाग गया। इसकी शिकायत मैने पति के साथ जाकर थाना खनियाधाना में की लेकिन कोई भी सुनवाई नहीं हुई। पुलिस पर आरोप लगाते हुए युवती ने कहा कि पुलिस को आरोपी ने पैसे भर दिए इस वजह से कार्रवाई नहीं हुई।

इसके बाद जब कल भैंस लगाकर वापस घर जा रही थी तब आरोपी मुकेश ने फिर पकड लिया और मारपीट कर मुझसे दुष्कर्म की कोशिश की। इसकी शिकायत के साथ 181 पर भी शिकायत की पर कोई समाधान नहीं निकला। इस वजह से अपने परिजनों के साथ जनसुनवाई में आवेदन लेकर पहले कलेक्टोरेट वहां कोई नहीं मिला तो एस पी ऑफिस में आवेदन देकर कार्रवाई के लिए यहां आए हैं। इस पर युवती का आवेदन लेकर थाना प्रभारी को कार्रवाई के निर्देश एस पी राजेश सिंह चंदेल ने दिए।

बेटे को जन्म नहीं दे सकी, बेटी के बेटे को पाला वह नशे के लिए पेंशन से रुपए मांगता है
शहर की पानी टंकी के पास रहने वाली बुजुर्ग महिला कमला परिहार ने शिकायती आवेदन देकर कहा कि उसके पति रघुवर रजक पीएचई में कर्मचारी थे 10 साल पहले वह भगवान को प्यारे हो गए। उनको मिलने वाली पेंशन से अपना गुजारा करती हूं। कोई बेटा नहीं हुआ इसलिए बेटी के बेटे को पाल पोसकर बढा किया। वह नशे का आदी हो गया है। कुछ सूंघकर नशा करता है और सूख रहा है। लेकिन नशा नहीं छोडता। हर दिन 500 रुपए की मांग कर कहता है कहीं से भी पैसा ला लेकिन मुझे रोज पैसा दे। अब वह मारपीट पर उतारू हो गया है।

दुष्कर्म की नीयत से घर में घुसे युवक को रोका तो परिजनों को पीटा, पुलिस ने छोटी धारा में केस दर्ज किया
सिरसौद थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत आने वाले भौराना गांव की युवती ने पुलिस को शिकायती आवेदन देकर कहा कि लक्ष्मी पूजन के दिन उसके घर में बुरी नियत से युवक घुसा और छेड़खानी की। जब चिल्लाई तो बच्चे जागे और और युवक धमकी देकर भाग गया। इसके बाद गांव के नरेश, अमरजीत आदि ने उसके पति की मारपीट कर दी। इस पूरे मामले की शिकायत जब सिरसौद पुलिस को की तो उसने दुष्कर्म मामले की शिकायत लिखने के बजाए हल्की मारपीट का मामला बताया। इसके बाद परिजन एस पी ऑफिस आए जहां पूरे मामले से उन्हें अवगत कराया। एस पी ने आवेदन की जांच के निर्देश दिए।

हम गांव में ही मजदूरी कर अपना काम चलाते हैं, बीएलओ ने मेरा और पिता का नाम वोटर सूची से काट दिया
हम गांव में ही मजदूरी कर जैसे तैसे अपना काम चलाते हैं और बीएलओ ने मेरा और पिता का नाम वोटर सूची से काट दिया। जबकि हम गांव से ही राशन ले रहे हैं और पूरे गांव में रह रहे हैं। पिता सीताराम शर्मा और मेरा प्रदीप शर्मा का नाम काट दिया है। बीएलओ से जब पूछा तो वह कहता है कि तुम होते कौन हो पूछने वाले। मेरे अधिकारी पूछेंगे तो उनको बता दूंगा। तुझे जहां शिकायत करना है कर आ। इस वजह से कलेक्टर साहब को शिकायत करने आए लेकिन कोई समाधान नहीं हुआ। इससे पहले भी यहां आवेदन देने आए लेकिन आवेदन कोई लेता नहीं और पेटी में डालकर जाने को कहते हैं।

एक्सीडेंट मामले में कार्रवाई के लिए पुलिस मांग रही 20 हजार रुपए
कंचनपुर थाना रक्सा निवासी कैलाश विश्वकर्मा ने आप बीती सुनाते हुए कहा कि पिछोर थाना क्षेत्र में तीन महीने पहले 12 अगस्त को हुई बाइक दुर्घटना में पति पत्नी दोनों घायल हुए थे और पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज किया था लेकिन आज दिनांक तक कोई भी कार्रवाई पुलिस ने नहीं की। कैलाश विश्वकर्मा ने आरोप लगाया कि थाने के दीवान जी ने उससे 20 हजार रुपए की मांग की और कहा कि पैसे नहीं तो कार्रवाई नहीं। कैलाश ने कहा कि यदि पैसा होता तो वह फिर दे नहीं देता। गरीब आदमी हूं। पिछले तीन महीने से परेशान हूं। कार्रवाई करो साहब। इसके बाद आवेदक कलेक्टर के न मिलने पर शिकायत पेटी में अपना आवेदन देकर वहां से चला गया।

