पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • Sheour
  • More Than 3800 Employees Got Registered; Vaccine Not Made, Registration Process For Health Workers Started Between Trials

कोरोना:3800 से ज्यादा कर्मचारियों ने कराए पंजीयन; वैक्सीन बनी नहीं, ट्रायल के बीच स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया की शुरू

श्योपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

देश के साथ दुनियाभर में अभी कोरोना वैक्सीन के ट्रायल किए जा रहे हैं, लेकिन अभी तक कोई भी देश वैक्सीन को तैयार नहीं कर सका है। वहीं केंद्र सरकार ने जनवरी माह में वैक्सीन लाने का दावा कर दिया है। वैक्सीन आने के पूर्व ही केंद्र सरकार ने सबसे पहले कोरोना वॉरियर्स को वैक्सीन लगवाए जाने को लेकर तैयारियां शुरू कर दी हैं। केंद्र सरकार का दावा है कि जनवरी माह तक कोरोना वैक्सीन आ जाएगी। यह वैक्सीन सबसे पहले कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों के संपर्क में रहने वाले वॉरियर्स स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को दी जाएगी। इसमें शासकीय और निजी स्वास्थ्य संस्थाओं को जानकारी दर्ज कराना है।

इसके लिए जिला टीकाकरण कार्यालय से सभी संस्थाओं को ईमेल के माध्यम से पत्र भेजकर तय फॉर्मेट में जानकारी को जुटाना शुरू कर दिया है। जिला टीकाकरण कार्यालय से प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार अब तक 16 शासकीय संस्थाओं के 3687 कर्मचारियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया जा चुका है। जिले में 13 निजी संस्थाएं कोरोना को लेकर सक्रिय हैं, इनमें से 12 संस्थाओं ने अपने 200 से अधिक कर्मचारियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया है। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. एके सिंह ने बताया कि तय फॉर्मेट के लिए तारीख 25 अक्टूबर तय की गई थी, जिसे अब 30 अक्टूबर तक बढ़ा दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें