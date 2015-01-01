पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशासन बेपरवाह:पुलों पर नहीं संकेतक, एक साल में दो लोगों की हादसे में गई जान

श्योपुर3 घंटे पहले
श्योपुर जिले में अहेली नदी से लेकर बंजारा डैम तक के पुलों पर संकेतक की व्यवस्था नहीं है। नतीजा यहां आए दिन सड़क हादसे होते है। इनमें कई लोगों की जान जा चुकी है। कुहांजापुर पुल पर भी बीते साल एक परिवार के दो लोगों की जान अंधेरे में पुल से कार नदी में गिर जाने के कारण चली गई थी, लेकिन इसके बाद भी प्रशासन की आंखें नहीं खुल रही है।

बैठक में सिर्फ निर्देश दिए जा रहे है, इन पर किसी भी तरह का अमल नहीं किया जा रहा है। यह दर्द है बड़ाैदा क्षेत्र के 32 गांव के लाेगाेें का। इस संबंध में ग्रामीणों ने कलेक्टर काे मांग पत्र भेजकर पुलाें पर सुरक्षा के जरूरी प्रबंध किए जाने की दरकार बताई है। पुलों पर हादसे रोकने के लिए जो इंतजाम होने चाहिए वो संकेतक व सुरक्षा इंतजाम श्योपुर जिले के अधिकांश पुलों पर नहीं हैं इसीलिए कई बार दुःखद हादसे हो चुके हैं जिनमें कई जान जा चुकी हैं।

पिछले साल जिला मुख्यालय पर बंजारा डैम पुल से एक ट्रोला नीचे सीप नदी में गिर गया। हादसे में ट्रोला के ड्राइवर की मौत हो गई। यदि पुल पर लगने वाले संकेतक और उजाले की व्यवस्था होती तो शायद यह हादसा नहीं होता। यह हादसा जिस जगह हुआ है वहां शहर का प्रमुख क्षेत्र है, लेकिन हां उजाले का कोई इंतजाम नहीं। न तो सड़क पर नहीं पुल पर लाइट लगी हैं। इसके अलावा पुल के दोनों ओर खतरनाक मोड़ हैं, लेकिन मोड़ पर किसी तरह के संकेतक या बोर्ड नहीं जो पहली बार इस रोड पर आने वालों को सावधान कर सकें। इससे यहां से गुजरने वालों को खतरा रहता है।

