निरीक्षण:आंगनबाड़ी से गायब कार्यकर्ता व सहायिका को थमाए नोटिस

श्योपुर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • सीडीपीओ ने कराहल और पर्तवाड़ा सेक्टर के आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों का निरीक्षण किया

आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों का निरीक्षण पहुंचे सीडीपीओ को शंकरपुर और डोब का सहराना में समय से पूर्व आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र बंद मिला। इसके साथ ही आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता और सहायिका मौके से नदारद मिलीं। इन कार्यकर्ताओं नोटिस दिए गए हैं। वहीं हाईरिस्क जोन में आने वाली महिलाओं की जानकारी भी आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं से ली गई।

सीडीपीओ नितिन मित्तल मंगलवार को शंकरपुर बी आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पर पहुंचे। यहां आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता बिना सूचना ही केंद्र से गायब मिलीं। वहीं डोब का सहराना में आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र समय से पूर्व ही बंद पाया गया। यहां आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता और सहायिका दोनों ही केंद्र से गायब मिले। आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र के बंद होने और कार्यकर्ताओं और सहायिका के केंद्र से गायब रहने पर सीडीपीओ मित्तल ने नाराजगी जाहिर की।

साथ ही तीनों आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब तलब किया। उचित जवाब नहीं देने पर कार्रवाई की चेतावनी जारी की गई। वहीं केंद्र पर बच्चों का वजन कम मिलने और कमजोर बच्चों को एनआरसी में भर्ती नहीं कराने पर आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं से नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए बच्चों को आयरन सीरप पिलाने और गंभीर बच्चों को एनआरसी में भर्ती कराने के निर्देश दिए गए।

